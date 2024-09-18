SMART Modular Technologies Launches Flash Memory Drives with SEU Mitigation.

SMART Modular Technologies has launched flash memory drives with SEU Mitigation in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

An SEU is an inadvertent change in “bit status” that occurs in digital systems when high-energy neutrons, or alpha particles, randomly strike and cause bits in memory or logic components to flip their state.

On Aug 13, 2024, SMART Modular Technologies introduced DDR5 RDIMMs with Conformal Coating for Liquid Immersion Servers.

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and advanced memory, on Tuesday in New Taipei City, Taiwan, announced a proprietary technology to mitigate the adverse impact of single event upsets (SEUs) in high-reliability flash-memory-based systems.

SMART Modular’s SSD with SEU mitigation reduces annual failure rates from as high as 17.5k/Mu (million units) to less than 10/Mu and can significantly reduce service costs by helping to ensure thousands of hours of uninterrupted uptime, especially important for tough-to-repair remote deployments, the company said.

Satya Iyer, SMART’s vice president of specialty memory, stated, “Our industry standard SATA and PCIe NVMe boot drives can slash annual failure rates by as much 99.7% by recovering from soft errors due to single event upsets. In networking and telecom applications in remote and hard-to-service locations, SEU mitigation and the ability to recover from soft errors can make the difference for systems that require 24/7 uptime.”

On Aug 13, 2024, SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., said it has launched a new line of DDR5 Registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) with conformal coating which are specifically designed for use in liquid immersion servers. This innovative product line combines the superior performance of DDR5 technology with enhanced protection, ensuring reliability and longevity in the most demanding data center environments.

Arthur Sainio, DRAM product director for SMART, explains the significance of this introduction, “Our new DDR5 RDIMMs with conformal coating represent the perfect fusion of cutting-edge performance and rugged reliability for the next generation of immersion-cooled data centers. By combining the speed and efficiency of DDR5 technology with advanced protective coatings, we’re enabling our customers to push the boundaries of computing power while ensuring long-term durability in demanding liquid immersion environments. This product embodies our commitment to innovation and our drive to meet the evolving needs of high-performance computing applications.”

About SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.