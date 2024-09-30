Smart MFG Unveils Website and Roadmap Update: MFG Phigital 1.0 & 2.0 on the Horizon

Smart MFG, the original blockchain project focused on uniting decentralized technology with the maker movement and manufacturing, has launched a major update to its website, revealing an entirely refreshed roadmap. This roadmap outlines the project’s past milestones and introduces several groundbreaking upcoming developments, including the much-anticipated release of MFG Phigital 1.0, a 3D NFT marketplace for makers. This major release is set for Fall 2024 and will position Smart MFG as a leader in the tokenization of real-world manufacturing assets through blockchain technology.

In addition to this exciting announcement, the roadmap reveals key details about Phigital 2.0, which will bring even more innovations, including community node participation and an enhanced decentralized infrastructure. The update also highlights Smart MFG’s recent strategic partnerships, including its 2022 collaborations with Polygon and Chainlink, and its acceptance into Google Cloud’s Web3 Accelerator in July 2024. These partnerships position Smart MFG for future growth and set the stage for new collaborations as the project moves forward.

With these milestones and more on the horizon, Smart MFG is reinforcing its role as a veteran project in the blockchain space, delivering on its promise to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds through tokenization.

Major Achievements: Strategic Partners and Industry Validation

As part of the updated roadmap, Smart MFG unveiled its 2022 partnerships with Polygon and Chainlink, two blockchain powerhouses. These partnerships brought essential infrastructure to the platform, enabling greater scalability and security. Polygon’s Layer-2 scaling solutions optimized transaction speeds and reduced costs, while Chainlink’s oracle network ensured that accurate, real-world data could be securely integrated into Smart MFG’s decentralized platform.

These collaborations validated Smart MFG’s approach to blockchain-based manufacturing and solidified its position as a leader in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) for supply chain management and maker communities.

Most recently, Smart MFG was accepted into Google Cloud’s Web3 Accelerator in July 2024, marking a significant milestone for the project. Google Cloud’s program is renowned for fostering innovation and providing blockchain projects with the tools and resources needed to scale effectively. Being part of this prestigious accelerator positions Smart MFG for even more high-profile collaborations, ensuring its ecosystem continues to expand and innovate in the rapidly evolving blockchain space.

MFG Phigital 1.0: A Pioneering NFT Marketplace for Makers

The upcoming launch of MFG Phigital 1.0, set for Fall 2024, will introduce the world’s first 3D NFT marketplace designed exclusively for makers, engineers, and manufacturers. Unlike traditional NFT platforms that focus primarily on digital art and collectibles, Phigital 1.0 will cater to creators working in the physical world, enabling them to tokenize their 3D designs, prototypes, and manufacturing assets.

This platform will live at phigital.ai and aims to empower makers by allowing them to trade, share, and monetize their designs securely and transparently. By integrating blockchain technology, MFG Phigital 1.0 ensures that creators maintain ownership of their work while providing an immutable record of transactions and collaborations.

Ahead of the launch, Smart MFG will also debut a dedicated Discord server to build engagement within the community, offering a space for users to share insights, participate in discussions, and get early access to news and features related to Phigital 1.0. The exact launch date for both the Discord server and Phigital 1.0 will be announced via the MFG Phigital Telegram Community at t.me/smart_mfg, further reinforcing the project’s community-centric approach.

Phigital 2.0: Community Node Participation and Decentralized Infrastructure

While Phigital 1.0 marks a significant milestone, Smart MFG’s roadmap reveals even more exciting developments for the future. Phigital 2.0, slated for Spring 2025, will introduce advanced features, including decentralized node participation, allowing community members to directly contribute to the secure, decentralized deployment of the network.

For Phigital 2.0 to handle the considerable file sizes and sharing requirements associated with tokenized 3D assets and manufacturing designs, the platform will rely on decentralized nodes operated by the community. These nodes will allow $MFG holders to lock up their tokens and run secure nodes, contributing to the network’s integrity and decentralization. In return for their participation, node operators will be rewarded in $MFG tokens as long as they continue to lock up and operate their nodes.

What’s more, Phigital 2.0 will be designed to make node participation accessible even to novice community members. The platform will offer user-friendly tools and guidance to ensure that anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, can contribute to the decentralized infrastructure. This participatory model not only enhances the network’s security and efficiency but also creates a more inclusive ecosystem where community members are directly rewarded for their involvement.

Phigital 2.0 will also integrate advanced technologies like AI, DEPIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), and DeFi (Decentralized Finance), creating a Custom RWA Marketplace where users can tokenize a wide range of real-world assets, from manufacturing prototypes to entire supply chain processes. This marks a significant evolution in how decentralized technologies can be applied to real-world industries, offering a unique value proposition that goes far beyond what typical NFT platforms provide.

The Role of the Community and Future Governance

As Smart MFG continues to evolve, the community will play an increasingly important role in shaping the platform’s future. The updated roadmap hints at the launch of a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) in 2025-2026, which will empower the community to participate in key governance decisions. This decentralized governance model aligns with Smart MFG’s long-standing commitment to giving its users a voice in how the platform develops.

Through the DAO, the community will have the power to influence critical aspects of the project, including the introduction of new features, strategic partnerships, and platform upgrades. This ensures that the direction of Smart MFG remains aligned with the interests of its users, and that the community’s collective input will be integral to the project’s ongoing success.

Exciting Updates to Come

The updated roadmap is rich with exciting developments, from the rollout of MFG Phigital 1.0 and Phigital 2.0 to the introduction of decentralized node participation and the upcoming DAO. The roadmap alludes to many more exciting updates that will be revealed in the coming months, further reinforcing Smart MFG’s position as a leading innovator in the blockchain space.

With a proven track record, strategic partnerships with industry leaders, and an engaged community, Smart MFG is well-positioned to continue breaking new ground in decentralized manufacturing and blockchain technology.

For those looking to be part of this groundbreaking project, now is the time to explore the newly updated website at smartmfg.io, join the MFG Phigital Telegram Community, and participate in shaping the future of decentralized manufacturing.

