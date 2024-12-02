SlowMist Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 as Platinum and Side-Event Sponsor

Hong Kong, China, 2nd December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, As a team that has long focused on blockchain security and conducted in-depth research in blockchain security technologies, SlowMist will participate in the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 as a Platinum & Side-event Sponsor. We look forward to sharing our deep insights and practical experiences in blockchain security with Web3 users, while also gaining the latest knowledge from various cutting-edge technology fields.
The Hong Kong Web3 Festival is one of the largest Web3 events globally, bringing together industry leaders, academic experts, and entrepreneurial elites from around the world to discuss the future development of blockchain technology and the Web3 industry. As a world-leading international financial center, Hong Kong has always been at the forefront of integrating technology and finance. We believe that in an environment of openness, inclusivity, and innovation, the Web3 industry will thrive and flourish, laying a solid foundation for the prosperity of the future digital economy.
Aligned with this vision, SlowMist, a blockchain security firm established in January 2018, aims to contribute to the secure development of the Web3 ecosystem. Founded by a team with over ten years of network security experience, SlowMist has grown to become a renowned global force in the blockchain security field. Our goal is to make the blockchain ecosystem as secure as possible for everyone. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of working with well-known projects such as HashKey Pro, OSL, MEEX, BGE, BTCBOX, Bitget, BHEX.SG, OKX, Binance, HTX, Amber Group, Crypto.com, and more, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing blockchain security on a global scale.
The event, set to bring together global innovators, developers, and leaders in the Web3 space, provides SlowMist with an ideal platform to showcase its cutting-edge blockchain security solutions. As a key sponsor, SlowMist aims to engage with the community, share insights on enhancing the Web3 ecosystem security, and foster collaboration to drive innovation. This sponsorship underscores SlowMist’s commitment to safeguarding the rapidly evolving blockchain industry and supporting the growth of the Web3 movement worldwide.
We provide a wide range of services, including but not limited to security audits, threat intelligence, defense implementation, security consulting, and other security-related solutions. Additionally, we offer AML (anti-money laundering) software, MistEye (security monitoring), SlowMist Hacked (crypto hack archives), FireWall.x (smart contract firewall), Safe Staking, and other SaaS products. Since the establishment of SlowMist, we have been dedicated to continuously improving the theoretical framework for security protection throughout the Web3 project lifecycle. By providing tailored security solutions for individual projects, we are able to identify potential risks and prevent them from occurring. Our team has discovered and published several high-risk blockchain security vulnerabilities, helping to raise awareness and elevate security standards within the blockchain ecosystem.
Building on this foundation, SlowMist is excited to collaborate with our partners in shaping the future of the Web3 ecosystem and advancing Web3 security. We look forward to meeting you at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 as we embark on this exciting journey into the future of Web3 together!
SlowMist X: https://x.com/SlowMist_Team