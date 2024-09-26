Singapore Startup Guidesify Leverages AI to Revolutionize Digital Marketing for Small Businesses

Content is king, marketers have used this line to oblivion.

Ironically, while many are aware of the importance of creating high-quality, SEO-optimised content, many small businesses can find this particularly overwhelming, expensive, and straight-up confusing for them.

Enter Guidesify, a Singapore-based startup that is changing the game with its AI-powered tool, the GenAI SEO Writer.

By automating content generation and simplifying multi-site WordPress posting, the local startup is helping small enterprises scale their digital presence without having large marketing teams or budgets as a prerequisite.

An AI-Powered Solution to Content Creation

Photo Courtesy: Guidesify

Guidesify’s GenAI SEO Writer is designed to alleviate the pain points of digital marketing, offering small businesses an easy way to generate content that ranks well on search engines.

Whether you’re managing one blog as a small business owner or a digital marketing agency handling multiple projects at a time, the tool makes creating, optimizing, and posting SEO-friendly content as easy as clicking a few buttons.

But wait, isn’t that just ChatGPT? Some might say.

What sets this app apart is its ability to go beyond just writing.

With the GenAI SEO Writer, users can:

Create SEO-Optimized Articles on the Fly : The AI generates high-quality content in seconds, ensuring it’s tailored to boost your website’s rankings on Google and other search engines.

Gather Competitive Insights for Content Ideas: Coined as the “Sniper Mode”, this unique feature sets the tool apart from other LLMs with its ability to analyze publicly available competitor articles or sitemaps to provide inspiration. By submitting the URLs, users can generate original, plagiarism-free content based on insights from the analyzed material, all while adhering to ethical content creation standards (users will be able to consolidate multiple sources in the near future).

Photo Courtesy: Guidesify

“Small businesses often don’t have the resources to conduct thorough competitor research or write consistent SEO-driven articles,” says the team at Guidesify. “With our tool, they don’t have to. We’re bringing these capabilities to their fingertips.”

Beyond English: Multilingual Capabilities for Global Reach

Guidesify recognises that certain companies conduct business internationally, which is why the GenAI SEO Writer provides multilingual assistance as well.

With more languages planned for future updates, businesses can now quickly translate their content into Bahasa Melayu and Bahasa Indonesia, enabling them to connect with audiences in Southeast Asia.

Small enterprises with a regional or global clientele no longer have to spend hours on localisation or engage in translation services because everything can be done with a few clicks.

Content Distribution Simplified: Posting Automatically to WordPress and Telegram

Ad-hoc tasks are the bane of productivity, often derailing carefully planned schedules and causing teams to lose focus on long-term goals.

Once the content is created, distributing it can often be another headache, no matter how trivial it sounds.

That’s where the GenAI SEO Writer steps in to further simplify the process. Users can:

Post to Multiple WordPress Sites Simultaneously : The app allows users to bypass the usual WordPress dashboard process, publishing content to one or many WordPress blogs at once. This is extremely useful for site owners who don’t even want their staff to access the dashboard at all.

Auto-Broadcast to Telegram Channels : For businesses that rely on Telegram for customer engagement, the GenAI SEO Writer goes one step further by allowing you to post the article link and a custom caption to your Telegram channels—keeping all your audiences in the loop.

Making Sure Content is Plagiarism-Free with Basic Built-in Checks

With ethical concerns surrounding AI in content creation—especially regarding originality, transparency, and its impact on human creativity—issues like feedback loops and data contamination can lead to repetitive, uniform content.

This makes maintaining originality non-negotiable.

Guidesify has taken this into consideration and addressed it by ensuring that all content created through the GenAI SEO Writer must pass basic plagiarism checks, providing users with peace of mind that their content won’t trigger any penalties from search engines for duplication.

This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses that curate or repurpose content from multiple sources, enabling them to maintain the highest standard of ethical content creation without needing additional software or services.

Empowering Small Businesses with AI

Photo Courtesy: Guidesify

In a world where digital marketing is essential but often out of reach for many small businesses, Guidesify’s GenAI SEO Writer offers a lifeline.

By leveraging AI to automate time-consuming tasks like content generation, competitor research, and multilingual translation, it enables companies to focus on what really matters—building relationships with customers and growing their brand.

The GenAI SEO Writer is part of Guidesify’s broader suite of tools.

It is currently available in open beta, and users might be able to choose from either a pay-per-use or an account subscription model.

As more small businesses discover this powerful tool, it’s clear that Guidesify is poised to become a key player in the AI-driven digital marketing landscape here in Singapore

For more information, visit Apps by Guidesify.

About Guidesify

Guidesify is a Singapore-based startup (established in 2020) offering a comprehensive suite of IT solutions designed to streamline and optimize business operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As a Pre-Approved Vendor under the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), part of SMEs Go Digital by IMDA, Guidesify has helped hundreds of business owners access advanced technology at competitive rates.

Beyond digital marketing and SEO tools like the GenAI SEO Writer, Guidesify also specialises in e-commerce website deployment and web app development, enabling businesses to scale their online operations efficiently. With seamless integration across platforms and tailored solutions for each client, Guidesify supports SMEs on their digital transformation journey, enhancing both their digital presence and operational productivity.