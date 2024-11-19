An ice cream parlor is one place where you can see families enjoying weekend treats, tourists savoring local flavors, and children excitedly debating between sprinkles and hot fudge. Behind this magical scene, however, is a hardworking owner juggling countless responsibilities to keep the parlor running smoothly. The owner has to make sure that every scoop meets the expectations of the customers and manage staff schedules and vendor relationships. In between all of these tasks, managing payments can feel like a frustrating brain freeze, especially when using manual methods.

Ice cream parlor owners using manual methods for making payments must have encountered the following challenges.

Suppliers expect timely payment for ingredients like fresh milk, seasonal fruits, and specialty cones. Using traditional methods may delay these payments. For instance, imagine that you make payments using traditional check payment methods. Here, there are many steps you might have to take, and so the time you waste just making the payment is also high. This method requires you to order the check, label it, put it in an envelope, and send it all by yourself.

Traditional methods not only waste your time but also are expensive. By separately paying for the entire mailing process, the probability that you may have to pay more is high. Ordering checks alone can cause you to waste a lot of money.

Another challenge faced while using traditional methods is that it offers limited tracking facilities. Once you send a check, it is hard to know where it has reached, whether it is in the right direction, whether it has been deposited, or if there were any issues along the way. This lack of transparency wastes a lot of time for owners by requiring them to spend extra time following up with the suppliers to confirm the payment receipt.

Now, what is the most credible solution you can find to overcome all these challenges?

The answer is simple: a cloud-based platform like Zil Money. These platforms offer you an online check mailing feature, which is the ultimate solution for all these challenges.

Mail Checks Without Wandering from Banks to Post Offices

One advantage of using cloud-based platforms like Zil Money for mailing your check is that you no longer have to go to your bank for getting checks or visit a post office to send the check. These platforms will do the entire check mailing process on your behalf. All you need to do is take a subscription to the platform and either integrate it with your accounting software and import checks directly to the platform or enter check details on your own. Then, these online platforms will print your check, label it, envelop it, and send it via reliable mailing services. Cloud-based platforms like Zil Money use services like USPS and FedEx for sending your check.

You have options like priority mail, express mail, and first-class mail via USPS, as well as overnight mail and Saturday mail via FedEx. Priority mail takes one to three business days to reach your recipient, express mail takes two business days, and first-class mail takes one to five business days to deliver your checks. Likewise, the overnight mail delivers your checks within the next business day, and Saturday mail delivers your checks even on weekends.

Bring Uniqueness to Your Check with Customization

As far as an ice cream parlor is concerned, its brand name stands out because of its unique flavors and inviting atmosphere. So, why not let the checks reflect the same personality? Platforms like Zil Money allow you to customize your checks with your parlor’s logo, color scheme, etc. Customizing checks makes your payments not just functional but also a marketing tool. It leaves a lasting impression while ensuring professional and timely transactions.

Customization can also act as a security measure. By adding watermarks, signatures, and similar elements, you can make sure that your checks are the least likely to be vulnerable to fraud. By incorporating unique designs and anti-fraud measures, you can ensure that your ice cream parlor runs smoothly and efficiently.

Alternatives To Check by Mail

The two major alternatives to the check-by-mail feature offered by cloud-based platforms like Zil Money are eCheck and printable checks. You can send eChecks as one-time printable PDFs via email or SMS, and the person receiving the check can print it and use it like any other check. With these platforms, you can print your checks on blank stock papers. The benefit of printing checks on blank stock papers is that it allows you to save 80% of your check printing costs compared to ordering pre-printed checks. Other payment options available are ACH, wire, credit card, payment link, etc.

Conclusion

An ice cream parlor owner can easily send their checks to suppliers using the online check mailing feature offered by cloud-based platforms like Zil Money. The ability of these platforms to automate the entire check mailing process makes it an invaluable asset for small business owners. By embracing online check mailing, ice cream parlor owners can keep their business running as smoothly as a perfectly churned batch of gelato.