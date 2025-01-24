Silencio Network Makes Its Official Launch, Bringing A Revolutionary Approach To Collecting Noise Data On A Global Scale.

Silencio, the world’s first decentralized noise data engine, has officially launched, setting a new standard in environmental data utilization. Powered by community contributions, Silencio transforms smartphones into secure, anonymous sensors that crowdsource real-time, hyper-local noise data. At its launch, Silencio Network is operational with almost 800k members in over 180 countries, covering 43.86 billion square meters (+560 times the size of New York) and recording 8.1 million hours of data collection.

$SLC Token Lists on Major Exchanges as Silencio Ecosystem Expands

Central to the Silencio ecosystem is the $SLC token, powered by the Blocksound Foundation, which is used for rewarding contributors, transactions, staking, and governance across the network. As of its launch on January 24, 2025, $SLC is available on leading exchanges such as KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, Bitmart, and BingX, with more to be added soon. The $SLC token is designed to incentivize the collection of noise data, supporting the network’s expansion with an initial issuance geared towards fostering sustainable growth.

Silencio’s Vision: Transforming Noise Into Actionable Insights for a Quieter World

Silencio’s mission is to harness real-time noise data to enable smarter decisions for individuals, businesses, and governments. With its cutting-edge approach, the network aims to address critical issues such as urban planning, public health, and environmental management, making it especially relevant for sectors aiming for decentralization and enhanced community engagement.

Silencio is set to change the way people value real estate, select restaurants, and decide where to live. By providing actionable noise data, Silencio aims to impact the decision-making of millions of people worldwide, offering a new layer of insight that influences everyday choices and long-term planning. This approach ensures that noise levels, often overlooked, are now a central consideration in creating quieter, more enjoyable living and working environments.

Leading the Web3 Revolution with Real-World, Decentralized Solutions

Beyond its token utility, Silencio is also pioneering in governance and community engagement through its transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem. The network allows contributors to earn $SLC tokens in reward for their data contributions, ensuring that every user is a stakeholder in the network’s success. Plans are underway to expand into the global personal data market, estimated to be worth more than $300 billion according to a McKinsey report. Silencio aims to commercialize any smartphone-collected data in a transparent and anonymized manner, providing full control and rewards to users.

Looking ahead, Silencio plans to further expand its platform to include more diverse data applications, potentially integrating additional environmental variables and enhancing its impact on global data-driven decision-making. With a robust user base and a clear vision, Silencio is poised to lead the Web3 revolution, bringing blockchain solutions to the real-world challenges of noise pollution and beyond.

Joining the Silencio Revolution

Silencio paves the way for a quieter, more informed world, it invites individuals and industries to join its network, contribute data, and benefit from the insights generated. With its official launch, Silencio reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable and participatory approach to environmental data, welcoming all to be part of this revolutionary journey.

About Silencio Network

Silencio Network is revolutionizing the global approach to capturing, processing, and utilizing noise intelligence data. By transforming everyday smartphones into real-time noise sensors, Silencio provides hyper-local insights that drive impactful decisions across industries such as urban planning, real estate, and hospitality. Envisioning a future where noise-level data influences real estate pricing and guides daily choices in selecting hotels and restaurants, Silencio is paving the way for smarter, more informed decisions. With operations spanning over 180 countries and a network of almost 800k sensors, the platform generates more than 100,000 daily on-chain transactions, solidifying its position as the world’s largest noise intelligence platform.

Contact

Alex M.

Blocksound Foundation

marketing@blocksoundfoundation.org