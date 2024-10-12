Shubham Malhotra looking ahead with visionary software solutions

Software engineers are the architects of our future, especially in such a tech-driven world as ours. Without a doubt, talented software developers are highly sought after and Shubham Malhotra is one such individual. With his rich portfolio of clients like Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, the RIT graduate has been making waves since earning his Bachelor’s with a GPA of 3.60.

Driven by initiative and fuelled by sheer determination

It is unclear where Shubham’s passion for tech comes from, but it is apparent in his scholarly pursuits – constantly making the Dean’s List, and taking his internship at Salesforce seriously. While it was only a three month program, he was involved in the creation of some features in the company’s core Customer Data Platform, he also re-engineered existing features to enhance their efficiency as well as accelerated ETL transformations.

His co-op at Largo Capital saw Shubham take innovation by the reins as he developed a file sharing system for the company’s database as well as their proprietary web-based system, CREDIT. These collaborative efforts are pride points, according to Shubham, as being a part of a team is something that he values, stating that, “Working together is the only way we can move forward. Everyone has something insightful to share, something meaningful to add.”

Meaningful projects under Shubham’s belt

Scan Writing is another project that Shubham is immensely proud of as it gives users the ability to upload handwritten notes using AWS Textract. Furthermore, he integrated Google OAuth for authentication in order to secure the data that is uploaded onto DynamoDB.

“Tech is all about convenience and enhanced efficiency,” he shares, “but oftentimes, real integration is overlooked… With the accessibility of technology and having the ability to jot down ideas on your phone, laptop, or tablet, handwritten notes feel like something in the past and therefore seldom considered when creating new features, but with the rising popularity of styluses, handwritten notes are still very much relevant. It was due to my own frustrations that prompted me to create AWS Textract so that users are able to manage their handwritten notes.”

Shubham is always looking for ways to enhance workability and he successfully implemented an algorithm back in 2020 that could both compress and decompress text files using Python, effectively reducing the size by half.

“With the amount of data that is being generated every day, every byte matters,” he acknowledges, “as the saying goes, little drops of water make an ocean.” With that mindset, he also commits to the idea that there is no action too small or insignificant to pursue, especially with the way that tech is constantly changing and evolving, every little modification made is also paramount to the direction it grows in and Shubham is eager to become a guiding hand for software development.