Shriya Agarwal: Driving Innovation in AI and Supply Chain Analytics

In the fast-changing digital economy, businesses are increasingly relying on AI to make nontrivial decisions, boost efficiency, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Spearheading this change is Shriya Agarwal, a data engineer and thought leader, whose pioneering methods are transforming how companies use data to reach their objectives.

The talented data engineer has already left a notable positive impact on a world- renowned retailer’s supply chain processes, through engineering datasets and putting data analytics systems in place to affect every part of the company’s business: from stakeholder analytics to payment systems. She has only been able to do this through her extensive experience in AI, data and supply chain management.

The Makings Of A World-Class Data Engineer



Shriya’s determination and tenacity to effect change was embedded in her at an early age in India, from when she was captivated by stories of innovation and resilience. “If data could drive global progress, it also held the power to uplift and empower societies,” she says.

The young scholar took her first tentative steps into the world of technology through accomplishing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, followed by a Master’s Degree in Information Technology and Management from the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). Here, she specialized in Big Data Analytics to hone her skills in analytics and data engineering. This was a pivotal moment in her growth as a data engineer.

She continues to grow in her chosen area of expertise, now specializing in strategic project management while pursuing her Executive MBA in parallel. Her extensive studies have been fueled by her desire to effect change; having said she has witnessed firsthand the direct impact of data-powered decisions on business outcomes.

Changing The World One Dataset At A Time

Shriya’s work at the leading global retailer has allowed her to showcase her talent and intelligence, where she uses data to improve efficiency and spark innovation across global finance, sourcing, and supply chain operations.

She has, among other achievements, built multiple datasets for the company which reduce manual intervention, increase data accuracy, and accelerate time-to-insight, enabling leadership to make proactive and informed sourcing decisions.

“By developing comprehensive data assets to answer key questions about purchasing behaviors, vendor relationships, and pricing disparities across countries, I have empowered the company to gain actionable insights on a global scale,” she explains. “These assets enable the business to analyze what was purchased, pricing trends, vendor alignment, and sourcing locations, while also comparing costs across countries and with other retailers. This enhanced visibility supports more informed decision-making, drives cost optimization, ensures vendor consistency, and fosters strategic global procurement practices.”

She has also helped standardise IHS (Information Handling Services) market data across different levels (daily, weekly, monthly), to address gaps, and implement robust forecasting models.

“I enable the company to derive actionable insights from complex commodity trends. This ensures consistent, reliable data for strategic decision-making in sourcing, budgeting, and procurement while automating processes for improved efficiency. These efforts empower the global retailer to proactively respond to market fluctuations and maintain a competitive edge.”

However much she has achieved, she says she isn’t satisfied with her present research and experiences, as she believes that even more can be done! She says that as she has spent more time in the field, she has looked for new ways to innovate. This, she hopes to do by combining advanced analytics with strategic thinking.

A Dream To Become a Global Thought Leader In AI Data Engineering

Beyond her technical accomplishments, she advocates for diversity and inclusion in technology and hopes her pioneering work will advocate for other women in the data engineering industry. She actively mentors aspiring young women in technology.

She also believes collaboration and teamwork to be key in developing effective AI solutions. She regularly participates in hackathons to cultivate teamwork in the modern data landscape. Recently, her hackathon team developed a personal care assistant bot for dementia patients. This project shows her commitment to using technology for ethical causes

Additionally, she has served as a judge at prestigious events like the Edison Awards and Globee Awards. One of her proudest accomplishments was leading an Oracle Transportation and Management (OTM) implementation project as a chief consultant. Shriya was the youngest employee at the company, traveling overseas to Canada and leading the initiative. “This experience not only honed my technical skills but also taught me the value of cross-functional collaboration and strategic leadership,” she says.

In the coming years, Shriya plans to close the gender gap in tech as she mentors and inspires the next generation of technical experts as a thought leader in data engineering.

She shares that she is ‘committed to using [her] skills and platform to help shape a better and more equitable future for all,’ and speaks of the endless possibilities that lie ahead, not just for her, but for the world and through data and AI. Standing at the crossroads of data and strategy, the future looks bright for her.