Shivanku Misra Receives 2024 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Data Science and AI Leadership

Ashburn, VA — Shivanku Misra, the Head of Advanced Analytics, Data Science, and AI/ML at McKesson, a Fortune 10 healthcare company, has been awarded the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Data Science and AI Leadership. With over 15 years of experience driving data-led transformations, Shivanku is celebrated for his ability to deliver measurable business value through advanced analytics and consulting at the C-suite level. As a pivotal leader within McKesson’s Chief Data Officer (CDO) organization, Shivanku has built and led high-performing teams that leverage cutting-edge AI/ML solutions, generating incremental revenues and cash flow.

What Sets Shivanku Apart?

The Global Recognition Award is a testament to Shivanku’s exceptional blend of technical prowess and strategic vision. At McKesson, he has not only spearheaded transformative data initiatives but has also established foundational capabilities, setting up enterprise-level AI/ML strategies that deliver tangible business outcomes. Before McKesson, Shivanku has held senior leadership roles at Gannett, CVS Health, Hilton Worldwide, and Heineken USA, where he led major data and analytics transformations, improved customer retention, and optimized marketing spend through advanced analytics. At each organization, Shivanku has demonstrated a consistent ability to align data strategies with business goals to create substantial value.

Innovative Solutions and Methodologies

Shivanku is widely recognized for his innovative approach to solving complex business challenges. His expertise in machine learning, deep learning, and AI governance has enabled him to develop advanced solutions that have set new industry benchmarks. Whether building McKesson’s first robust AI and ML operations platform or leveraging generative AI to accelerate analytics, Shivanku’s innovative thinking has delivered sustained competitive advantages for the organizations he has served.



Exemplifying Excellence in Leadership

Shivanku’s leadership is characterized by his ability to inspire and mentor high-performing cross-functional teams. He has successfully established a research-driven culture within McKesson, which has led to industry-leading AI/ML accuracy levels using the latest deep learning models.

Industry Recognition and Thought Leadership

Shivanku has been honored with numerous awards, including the Top 100 Chief Marketing Officer Award (2022) by the National Diversity Council, the 40 Under 40 Data Leaders Award (2023) by Chief Data Officer Magazine, and the Leadership Excellence Award (2023) by the National Diversity & Leadership Conference. He was also recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential AI Leaders in the USA (2024) by the AI100 Awards.

He serves on the Review Board for CDOIQ, is an Advisory Board member for the MS in Business Analytics program at the University of Maryland, and is an Editorial Board member at CDO Magazine. Recently invited to join the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, Shivanku has also been honored by LinkedIn as a Top AI Voice, ranking in the top 1% of his industry and the top 3% of his network of 34,000+ followers.

A Legacy of Innovation and Impact

The 2024 Global Recognition Award not only celebrates Shivanku’s past achievements but also acknowledges his ongoing contributions to the field of advanced analytics, data science and AI. His work continues to shape the landscape, driving innovation and strategic transformations across industries. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence, Shivanku remains at the forefront of AI advancements, helping organizations build a data-driven future

Methodology of Selection

The selection for this award was made through a rigorous evaluation process utilizing the Rasch model, ensuring a fair and objective assessment across various fields of expertise. Shivanku’s accomplishments stood out for their impact and strategic importance, making him a deserving recipient of the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Data Science and AI Leadership.

