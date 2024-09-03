ShipFinex and Tokeny Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Maritime Asset Tokenization

ShipFinex, a leading innovator in maritime finance, and Tokeny, the pioneering onchain finance operating system for tokenized securities, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way maritime assets are tokenized and managed.

This collaboration brings together two industry pioneers with a shared vision of enhancing transparency, security, and compliance in the tokenization of maritime assets. By joining forces, ShipFinex and Tokeny are poised to set a new standard in the digital finance landscape, particularly within the multi-billion-dollar maritime sector.

Elevating Maritime Finance

Shipping and Maritime Finance have been an exclusive asset class/sector due to limited access in public equity markets and significant initial capital requirements to invest in assets, making it challenging for many to participate despite the Shipping market consistently outperforming many other asset classes.

ShipFinex and Tokeny are committed to democratizing access to maritime investments. Through this partnership, ShipFinex will leverage Tokeny’s cutting-edge technology to ensure that all tokenized maritime assets on its platform meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance and security, using the ERC-3643 standard. This integration not only enhances investor confidence but also positions both companies as leaders in the digital transformation of maritime finance.

Strategic Alignment

The partnership between ShipFinex and Tokeny is a strategic alignment that amplifies the strengths of both companies. ShipFinex’s expertise in maritime finance, combined with Tokeny’s proven track record in tokenised securities infrastructure, creates a powerful synergy that is expected to accelerate the growth and adoption of tokenized maritime assets globally.

Following ShipFinex’s recent announcement of receiving initial approval from VARA in the UAE, this partnership underscores the company’s commitment to adopting world-class solutions to enhance its platform’s security and compliance. This collaboration highlights robust infrastructure and innovative regulated approach underpinning ShipFinex’s operations.

Looking Ahead

This strategic partnership sets the stage for future growth and expansion, as both ShipFinex and Tokeny continue to innovate and lead in their respective fields. The integration of their capabilities will facilitate the broader adoption of tokenized maritime assets, offering investors a secure and efficient marketplace.

About ShipFinex

ShipFinex is revolutionizing maritime finance by providing a secure, transparent, regulated and efficient marketplace for tokenized maritime assets, enabling global investors to access and trade these assets like never before.

Shipfinex opens up global investment opportunities in the maritime industry, allowing investors to participate in projects and vessels worldwide. Tokenization lowers entry barriers for investors, enabling them to participate in the maritime sector with smaller investment amounts compared to traditional ownership structures.

Today, ShipFinex is more than a platform; it’s an invitation to join us on this transformative journey. We celebrate innovation, transparency, and shared ownership in an age-old industry.

About Tokeny

Tokeny is the leading onchain finance operating system. The award-winning fintech provides compliant tokenization with the open-source ERC-3643 token standard and advanced white-label software solutions for financial institutions. The enterprise-grade platform and APIs unify fragmented onchain and offchain workflows, integrating essential services to eliminate silos to enable seamless issuance, transfer, and management of tokenized securities. Trusted globally, Tokeny has successfully executed over 120 use cases across five continents and facilitated 3 billion onchain transactions and operations

