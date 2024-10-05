Shiba Price Skyrockets, Yet This Competitor Could Be the Next Big Thing

According to crypto experts, the market is on the brink of a bull run leading up to 2025. There’s a massive influx of new users into the crypto space. Particularly, meme coins, especially new faces, are stealing the show. Still, OG coins like Shiba keep going strong. Amidst all the action, two meme coins are catching everyone’s eye: BEFE coin and Shiba coin for different reasons.

Shiba Coin

Shiba Coin is a top OG meme coin in the blockchain community. Even at the current price of $0.000017, it offers an extremely affordable entry price. Meanwhile, in the last 7 days, the Shiba coin surged nearly 10% in one day, which caught investor’s attention.

Shiba Coin has an active community on social media channels and a market cap close to $10 billion. Also, Shiba Coin has a game that has onboarded more users into the Shiba Coin community. Plus, Shiba Coin is burning tokens, taking them out of circulation to drive the value of the Shiba Coin left.

However, Shiba Coin still shows warning signs. The biggest risk remains its lack of real-world utility. The price of the Shiba coin keeps changing with the market volatility, making it an unpredictable investment.

BEFE Coin

At the current price of $0.000036, BEFE Coin presents itself as an exciting project with massive prospect. BEFE coin’s value, about $3.4 million, is lesser than that of Shiba Coin. But it is still growing rapidly and analysts note that implies more returns.

What makes BEFE different is its unique approach. Unlike most meme coins, BEFE offers no presale value, where everyone has an equal chance to invest. It’s cheaper to buy and sell, plus no taxes on trades. BEFE coin also runs on top popular systems such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, making it flexible and easy to use.

BEFE coin is a hot topic online on social media which is driving more adoption. BEFE coin’s social media hype is similar to Shiba Coin when it had its initial surge.

Which One Will Win?

BEFE Coin and Shiba Coin have their pros. But BEFE is catching up quickly, Shiba Coin is more established and has more value. Yet, BEFE presents a better option for investors and users due to its features. There are no taxes to trade, and the community keeps expanding by the hour.

While Shiba Coin itself is more established, BEFE’s new approach and its fast pace in terms of growth makes it a leading candidate to become the new people’s meme coin.

Grab your own $BEFE token at Gate.io, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and BitMart!

Step 1: Register on the exchange

Step 2: Choose a payment method

Step 3: Buy $BEFE

Visit https://befetoken.com/ to know more.