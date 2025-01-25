Shiba Inu Whales Go After This DeFi Coin for 20x Returns, Can Solana Reach $1K in 2025?

The crypto market is witnessing a massive shift after the emergence of a new DeFi project called DTX Exchange (DTX). Shiba Inu whales are now turning to the new entrant that could potentially give investors up to 20x returns.

The value of DTX has already risen by 700% in the ongoing crypto ICO and could go higher soon. At the same time, Solana (SOL) is showing resilience despite the market correction. Crypto Yoddha says the value of the altcoin could surge to $1k in 2025.

Solana (SOL) Forecasted To Touch $1k As Bulls Rally

Solana (SOL) is currently living up to its name as the Ethereum killer. Compared to ETH which is under losses, the price of the Solana coin has increased by 16.2% on the weekly timeframe. It is also bullish on higher timeframes, signaling that bulls are in control. Moreover, the coin’s relative strength index is above the midline.

Other technical indicators like the Average Directional Index (14) and VWMA (10) are flashing buy signals in which bulls are in charge. Given this positive sentiment, analysts forecast the value of the Solana crypto could climb higher in the coming weeks.

Crypto Yoddha says the altcoin has entered price discovery mode and is trading in an ascending triangle. Thus, they predict the Solana price could surge to $1k soon. Another analyst called Chef confirmed the price discovery. They expect the value of Solana (SOL) to hit $952 soon.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forecasted To Hit $0.0000888 If Major Support Holds

In a recent tweet, a top analyst called InvestingHaven posted a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction. They noted the memecoin has a bright future price trajectory despite its current downtrend. InvestingHaven forecasts the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) could surge to between $0.0000743 and $0.0000888 in 2025.

However, the analyst noted that the Shiba Inu token must hold above the support at $0.00002047. Another analyst called the CEO says the price of the Shiba Inu coin might pump to $0.001 before the end of this year. In the meantime, the sentiment surrounding the meme coin is bearish.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows its price has declined by 11.7% in the weekly timeframe. It has also dipped by 14.3% on the monthly level. In addition, the relative strength index is below average which shows bears are on charge. Nevertheless, a trend reversal could happen in the coming weeks.

DTX Exchange (DTX) To Merge To DeFi and CeFi

DTX Exchange is ready to start a trading revolution that will break the boundaries of centralized and decentralized finance. This revolutionary combined trading platform based on the innovative VulcanX Layer-1 blockchain opens up a world of more than 120,000 assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, commodities, and bonds.

DTX Exchange boasts a mind-blowing TPS of 200,000 in the testnet, making it the fastest crypto exchange. This is not a matter of who is faster; it is a matter of achieving a balance between exchange liquidity in the central exchange and exchange security in the decentralized exchange. Traders enjoy the best of both worlds: the effectiveness of centralized exchanges with the unparalleled freedom and ownership provided by non-custodial storage.

The market has taken notice. DTX Exchange has been attracting investors, having received more than $12.6 million during the token presale. The DTX coin is currently trading at $0.16, a good low entry price for smart investors. DTX Exchange is not just an exchange; it is a revolution. Thus, DTX Exchange is a perfect link between TradFi and DeFi, providing safe, effective, and convenient trading for people all over the world.

DTX Exchange’s Successful Blockchain ICO Attracts Investors

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are betting on a high-reward DeFi coin called DTX Exchange. Its ongoing presale and unique features make it a good cryptocurrency to buy for investors who want to boost their portfolios. Also, the price of Solana (SOL) might rally to $1k before the end of the year.

