The market, after a brief slip downwards, is beginning to gain momentum. Assets such as PENGU and SHIB are seeking to create a 20x rally; however, the possibility appears slim. 1Fue (OFT), on the other hand, shows a clear path to a much higher target of 100x, moving from its current presale price of $0.017 to $1.7 in record time.

In a matter of weeks, 1Fuel has raised over $1.5 million, and analysts believe it could reach a $250 million market cap in 2025, making it the best cryptocurrency investment in 2025. Let’s dive into it.

SHIB’s path to a massive run is bleak

Analysts say investor optimism for a SHIB rally isn’t guaranteed, as the market indicators and sentiment currently don’t align with the anticipated bullish path. For example, the SHIB/USDT chart shows the asset’s 41.70% drop from December 2 until now has been influenced by the resistance level at $0.00003286.

Currently, SHIB is trading at another critical zone, $0.00001960. Should it breach this zone, investors may brace for another 44.27% decline down to $0.00001092.

With the potential price drop on SHIB, it appears unlikely for a 20x rally to occur, as it would mean its market capitalization would move from $11.72 billion to $234.2 billion. The absence of a solid use case to drive makes SHIB achieving this level minimal.

PENGU memecoin narrative influence fades

After setting a new peak of $0.0469 on January 6, PENGU has continued dropping, with a decline of 40% and a current trading price of $0.0225. Analysts project that selling pressure on PENGU could drive its price even lower, potentially back to its cryptocurrency exchange listing price of an average of $0.003375.

This drop, analysts say, is associated with large investors skewing toward cryptocurrency investments such as 1Fuel, which are driven by utility rather than just memecoin hype. In fact, PENGU in the past 24 hours has established a new low since launch, due to the loss of memecoin momentum in the market.

The best cryptocurrency investment in 2025 still remains 1Fuel, with utility, an active community, and a strong presale currently attracting memecoin investors looking for more substance.

1Fuel’s 20X plus upsurge potential pulls investors’ funds

The potential rally target of a 100x for 1Fuel has attracted large memecoin investors and retail investors. Within two weeks, just over $650,000 worth of 1Fuel had been purchased, bringing its presale valuation to $1.49 million.

The interest in 1Fuel has been driven by the utility its cryptocurrency wallet is expected to bring into the crypto scene. Its cryptocurrency wallet will include a myriad of features expected to innovate how wallets are used and improve the overall user experience. Features include one-click cross-chain transactions, a temporary wallet, and an AI-embedded function.

Before the cryptocurrency wallet goes live, 1Fuel is expected to launch on at least one cryptocurrency exchange, which will attract more liquidity to the asset, making it more valuable and causing the price to skyrocket.

Conclusion

The market narrative has tilted in favor of 1Fuel as a utility token compared to SHIB and PENGU, which are both memecoins. 1Fuel’s potential remains high, as sentiment works in its favor, and it has been able to attract market liquidity without major launches or deployments.

