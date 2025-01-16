Shiba Inu, Polkadot Or Remittix? Which One Should You Be Investing Into In January?

It’s a new year, and the race to find the next moonbag doesn’t stop. Sometimes, the already-established tokens might just be what you need to place your investments. Even if you don’t use the whole lot of established altcoins, you can use them to diversify your portfolio and spread the risk evenly. In this article, we’re dissecting one meme coin and two utility projects you could invest in this January. If you’re looking for the best crypto market trends for January, this would give some of the best recommendations.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu’s latest news shares that Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has launched the WHY Combinator. This program is one of the efforts targeted at growing innovations in the Shiba INU ecosystem.

Also, he spoke about the team developing 30 new tools spanning artificial intelligence, Web 3 gaming, and decentralized solutions. Finally, the TREAT token also launched recently. This token would be a reward for those who constantly engage with the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

It is obvious that these moves are aimed at bringing more utility and engagement to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Would it work out? Time will tell!

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is one of the OG utility tokens in the game. The coin has been launched for over 4 years and is still also making new moves to bring better utilities to its ecosystem. Currently, DOT is trading at $6.6 with a market cap of $90.1 billion. The team behind Polkadot has also been making good moves. They recently announced that vDOT, Polkadot’s largest liquid token, is now a collateral asset on Hydration Money Market.

This means that people can now use vDOT to borrow more DOT, helping them earn higher returns. Moves like this would also help raise the value of the ecosystem’s native token, DOT. So, investors might want to keep an eye out for it this January.

Remittix (RTX)

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show: Remittix (RTX) – Priced at $0.0207, Remittix has already raised close to $3 million in its presale. This makes Remittix (RTX) the best choice among the three for crypto market trends for January. Unlike SHIB and DOT, Remittix already offers real-world utility straight from the jump with its PayFi model, which connects cryptocurrency with traditional finance.

Remittix (RTX) helps people carry out crypto-to-fiat transactions without any hidden fees, long waiting times, or outrageous transaction fees.

Remittix also ensures long-term stability by locking liquidity pools and securing team tokens for three years. This prevents pump-and-dump schemes, providing a safer investment environment. With its strong utility and impressive presale performance, Remittix (RTX) stands out as one of the best crypto investments in January.

Conclusion

When looking at the crypto market trends for January, all three tokens seem to be solid choices to invest in. However, with the type of everyday utility that Remittix (RTX) offers, it might just be the best out of the bunch. Once the native API is mass-adopted, the native RTX token will skyrocket. If you’re looking for that unknown gem, RTX is the coin you need.

