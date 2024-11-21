Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction: SHIB Primed For Another Breakout Along With Cardano And Innovative New Altcoin

Green candles are flooding the charts and many major cryptocurrencies are seeing steep surges as they tear through resistance levels. Shiba Inu (SHIB) in particular is teasing bullish continuation as accumulation continues. Cardano (ADA) seems to be ready to follow suit as its momentum is growing stronger.

However, savvy investors know that the real gains will be made with undervalued low-cap gems such as Cutoshi. Cutoshi is a newcomer in the meme coin space and could soon skyrocket to incredible heights once its viral presale is complete.

Shiba Inu Consolidation At $0.000024 Continues

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has entered a cool-off phase after seeing double-digit gains in the monthly time frame. At press time, Shiba Inu sells for $0.000024 with a 4.8% intraday decrease and a 9% decline in volume, with about $1.1 billion worth of SHIB traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Despite the current local slump, on-chain metrics for Shiba Inu are decisively bullish. Shiba Inu’s burn mechanism, Shibburn is working at full throttle, and over the last day, it recorded a 6070% increase in activity. As a result, over 4 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation.

Moreover, Shiba Inu’s monthly RSI is nearing 60, meaning that buyer demand is growing rapidly, which could soon translate into another massive rally very soon.

Cardano Continues Its Climb To $1

Cardano’s largely underwhelming price action has frustrated ADA holders, however, the tune soon changed when pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump became President-elect of the United States. Not only did the market-wide sentiment turn bullish overnight, but Cardano could soon experience an extra push as founder Charles Hoskinson has expressed his desire to assist the Trump administration as a crypto advisor. Hoskinson hopes to help create a comprehensive regulatory framework focused on encouraging the development and adoption of digital assets.

At press time, Cardano sells for $0.83 and it boasts a noteworthy 13.5% daily increase, accompanied by a 109% surge in 24-hour trading volume, or roughly $3.3 billion worth of ADA.

Analyst Ali Martinez has pointed out on X that Cardano is seeing a significant rise in large transactions, reaching over $22 billion in the last day.

Further confirming the bullish thesis, is the golden cross pattern on the Cardano chart, with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day MA. This could mark the start of a prolonged uptrend, placing Cardano on track to reclaim crucial $1 level.

Cutoshi Is Leading A Utility-Driven Meme Revolution

The stereotype around most meme coins is that they are nothing but speculative assets that are doomed to fall into oblivion after the first major sell-off. While this is true for many projects that even managed to reach multi-billion valuations, projects like Cutoshi want to flip the script.

Cutoshi does this by blending immaculate meme energy with state-of-the-art DeFi functionality, made all the more attractive by its innovative reward system nicknamed Cutoshi Farming.

At the heart of the Cutoshi ecosystem is CUTO DEX. This is a decentralized exchange that allows for lightning-fast transactions across all major blockchains for just 0.25% in fees.

Cutoshi adopts the Japanese Lucky Cat as a mascot and aims to bring prosperity and good fortune to the rapidly growing community that has rallied around its banner. Cutoshi will do this through the Cutoshi Farming initiative. Users will be able to earn monetary rewards and special prizes by engaging with the ecosystem and taking part in special events and quests. For their efforts, they will receive CUTO points which can later be redeemed for $CUTO tokens once the presale wraps up. Post-launch users will also be able to stake their tokens and earn money on autopilot.

Stage 3 of the presale is selling out fast and so far, nearly $1 million has been raised. With $CUTO tokens selling for just $0.0259, this is the perfect entry point for early buyers who want to capitalize on the marriage between memes and DeFi.

