Shiba Inu Coin Price Predicted To Hit $0.001, While Dogecoin Targets $10, New Trending Altcoin To Show Similar Success

Meme coins are all the rage and investors who capitalize on this trend today could lock in amazing returns when the bull market enters its manic phase. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are leading the charge, with both projects appearing primed for the next memorable rally.

Cutoshi is also making waves in the space with its unique framework that brings DeFi utility backed by meme cuteness. Investors are flocking to the viral $CUTO presale, which has already raised more than $1 million in record time.

Shiba Inu Whales Are Stepping In

After surging by more than 70% in just a few weeks, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has retracted from the $0.000029 peak and entered a short-term cool-off phase. Shiba Inu currently trades at $0.000024 with a 2.85% intraday decrease.

According to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu whales are conspiring to push the price higher and shave a few zeros off the SHIB price. The analytic firm states that wallets holding between $1 and $10 million worth of SHIB have bolstered their positions by 425%.

Moreover, Shibburn, Shiba Inu’s burn mechanism, is firing on all cylinders, with a 487% increase in burn rate. This means that 5.9 million SHIB tokens have been removed from circulation. This continuous series of supply shocks is expected to drive Shiba Inu’s price much higher in the upcoming months as scarcity increases.

Dogecoin Is Retesting Higher Support Levels

After spending months on the sidelines, Dogecoin (DOGE) now leads the meme coin run, with a staggering 200% comeback that took just a few weeks to unfold. Dogecoin peaked at $0.47. However, as selling pressure intensified, it experienced a pullback, settling at $0.39 with a 1.3% daily decrease.

As Dogecoin continues to tear through milestones, the prophesied $1 DOGE appears basically a guarantee at this point. The sentiment around Dogecoin is so bullish that some analysts believe that it could even see a double-digit all-time high at the peak of the cycle.

Trader and analyst Dima James Potts has shared a chart reading on X that compares Dogecoin’s current performance to that of previous cycles. He believes that the ambitious $10 target could be in the realm of possibility and that the Dogecoin moon mission is just getting started.

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin will undoubtedly grant substantial returns to holders. However, savvy investors understand that the real gold is in micro-cap projects that have nowhere else to go but up-only, with Cutoshi being one of the finest examples.

Is Cutoshi The Next Big Meme?

Cutoshi exists at the intersection between memes and DeFi. At the heart of its ecosystem is CUTO DEX, a state-of-the-art non-custodial exchange that integrates all major blockchains, allowing for seamless cross-chain swaps at near-instantaneous speeds.

Cutoshi draws inspiration from the Lucky Cats present in Chinese and Japanese legends. These cats are said to bring good fortune to businesses, while Cutoshi brings good luck to the blockchain.

This means that early investors can reap incredible rewards the more they interact with the platform via the Cutoshi Farming initiative. They have the opportunity to complete fun tasks and quests aimed at expanding Cutoshi’s online presence. These efforts will earn them CUTO points that can be later redeemed for $CUTO tokens. Cutoshi launched a meme contest with a $2,000 prize pool. Readers who want to learn more are invited to head over to Cutoshi’s official X account.

Stage 3 of the presale is nearly sold out and $CUTO is priced at just $0.0259. Timing is key and the $CUTO token is set to launch at the most perfect time in the cycle. When taking into account all that Cutoshi has to offer and its relatively small market cap, it’s not a stretch tо expect it to outperform the likes of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshi