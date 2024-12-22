Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Struggle To Match PropiChain’s Predicted 30,000% Growth Potential

Shiba Inu is losing momentum alongside Dogecoin in late December as both coins have fallen by double-digits in the past week. This sharp fall is pushing investors to other altcoin alternatives with high return potential.

One token that is attracting major focus is Propichain, an AI token that tokenizes real estate assets, making them more accessible to investors. Read on to see why analysts say Propichain (PCHAIN) will outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2025.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Fall as Mid-December Brings a Meme Coin Correction

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders are disappointed over the recent price correction that has affected the meme coin industry. Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were high performers in early November, capitalizing on Bitcoin’s surge to a new ATH.

However, their momentum has waned significantly in the past week. Shiba Inu currently trades at $0.00002417, with a 17% drop in the past week. Likewise, Dogecoin has dropped by 12.54% at the same time to its current price of $0.3631.

This downturn isn’t just limited to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. According to an article from BeinCrypto, analysts have noted that meme coins, in general, are losing market dominance, contributing to the double-digit corrections observed in both coins.

As Shiba Inu and Dogecoin face continued struggles, many investors are turning their attention to more stable and promising alternatives. Propichain, a real estate platform, presents a refreshing shift in focus by offering a tangible, real estate-backed investment model that bypasses the volatility of meme coins.

Propichain (PCHAIN): An Ethereum-Based Real Estate Solution that Incorporates Artificial Intelligence

Propichain (PCHAIN) is a real estate platform that tackles all the major issues that plague the housing sector. The platform also focuses on removing cost and geographical barriers while creating easy avenues for both beginners and experts.

The first real estate investing solution that Propichain provides is access to a lower-cost investing model that involves buying tokenized shares in housing assets. This creates more affordable investment opportunities, especially for investors with lower budgets.

Propichain’s tokenized assets can also be used as collateral for loans, unlocking additional profit avenues.While tokenized assets lower the cost of entry, Propichain doesn’t stop there.

To further enhance your investment experience, it offers cutting-edge AI-powered tools that can help you identify superior investment opportunities in real time. These automated tools handle several functions, including market analysis, trend spotting, and asset valuation.

This way, investors always have the best market data to guide their investment decisions. Propichain’s AI tools further increase investor convenience by offering an automated trading service. This service allows investors to buy and sell real estate assets using automated commands that will be executed in the future.

For instance, using Propichain’s (PCHAIN) automated trading function, you can acquire shares in a luxury apartment as soon as their value drops to your preferred level. This takes investing ease to another level, allowing investors to close deals ahead of time while taking a more passive investing approach.

While the automated trading function helps investors act quickly, Propichain takes it a step further by offering access to global housing opportunities. As a user, you can scout housing assets worldwide using Propichain’s cross border investing service.

Via its metaverse-based virtual tours, you can get an accurate 3D viewing of your desired housing assets. This way, you can sidestep geographical barriers, thus accessing more investment opportunities. This directly increases profit opportunities for all traders in the Propichain (PCHAIN) ecosystem.

Global reach requires seamless, efficient transactions, and Propichain achieves this with the help of smart contracts. These smart contracts facilitate near-instant transactions, leading to high efficiency for real estate dealings.

They also offer a high level of customization, allowing investors to use their technology to form unique lease and rental agreements. Finally, these smart contracts have been audited by BlockAudit, showing their high level of security.

Propichain and Shiba Inu: How These Tokens Stack Up Against Each Other

Propichain (PCHAIN) is gaining investor attention like Shiba Inu, driven by the rising demand for RWA-based altcoins.

It has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, further sparking excitement among many investors who are now rushing to join its presale. Amid its soaring fame, some experts predict that $1,000 worth of PCHAIN will rise to $70,000 by Q3 2025.

PCHAIN’s Ongoing Presale: Investors Rush to Secure its Coming 108.93% Returns in the Next Round

With these innovative features and the growing demand for tokenized real estate, Propichain’s presale is gaining significant traction, selling over $1.5 million tokens since its launch. PCHAIN is now in round two, trading at $0.011, after growing by 208.17% from its previous round.

Buying PCHAIN now grants investors the opportunity to secure 108.93% ROI when PCHAIN rises to its round three price of $0.023. It will keep growing till it reaches an official launch price of $0.032. Hurry now and join Propichain’s (PCHAin) ecosystem to secure your share of high returns.

