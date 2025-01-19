Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Investors In Search Of Higher Gains Looking For Alternatives Like Remittix

The next altcoin season is fast approaching and numerous cryptocurrencies are set for explosive rise in the following months. While top altcoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are unlikely to deliver the outsized gains most investors are seeking with cryptocurrency.

For those aiming for higher gains in this bull run, Remittix stands out as a strong contender. With the cross border payment sector at its core, Remittix is in its early presale phase and boasts potential growth of over 5000% in a bullish case scenario. Here’s the rundown on Remittix’s bullish potential.

DOGE Struggles To Retain Investor Confidence

After starting as a token based on internet memes, Dogecoin became dominant in the cryptocurrency industry in 2021. From its January low of $0.0055, DOGE soared to an April high of $0.43, an increase of 677%. In just five months, DOGE value increased by 13,200%, reaching a record high of $0.73 on May 8. This spike emphasized the market’s excitement and the token’s popularity.

However, DOGE has failed to repeat its 2021 performance. Looking for fresh chances, many early investors are leaving, including one who made $180,000 from $124.

DOGE’s recent price rise indicates an improvement in attitude and the crypto community will keenly monitor its future actions. Nonetheless, neither DOGE nor SHIB has offered enough promises or prospects as Remittix this January. Consequently, investors are moving to Remittix for higher gains.

SHIB Suffers Bearish Momentum

To maintain Shiba Inu’s present momentum, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has said that its price must fall between $0.0000193 and $0.0000215. He said failing this support level would release a bearish trend that would crash Shiba Inu’s price.

Looking at the Shiba Inu’s price trend, there is not much difference in their price patterns in recent weeks. Shiba Inu is currently down by 7.5% in the past month. With a market cap of $11.8 billion, it ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency.

Looking at Shib on the 1 day chart, the altcoin seem to be consolidating in a short term range. However, this formation doesn’t indicate clear bullish momentum on the higher time frames. Shiba Inu’s trading volume has also dropped recently, suggesting that market players are waiting for a big positive trend to start.

Remittix (RTX) Is Set To Become One Of The Top Crypto Coins This Year

By 2027, cross border payments are predicted to have grown from their 2017 value of around $150 trillion to $250 trillion. By fusing the strength of blockchain technology with conventional banking systems, Remittix is gaining market share in this enormous industry and developing a smooth and effective solution for international transactions.

Remittix allows customers to exchange more than 40 cryptocurrencies into fiat money swiftly. These monies can be transferred immediately to any bank account, anywhere. Remittix is notable for simplicity. Even though the transaction started as a cryptocurrency payment, recipients get a regular bank transfer. Its innovative elements enable customers to manage their money completely under control and adaptably.

The platform aims at well known companies such as Coinbase, Wise and Stripe. Unlike these conventional rivals, Remittix offers the unique capacity to transmit money via cryptocurrencies, convert it and send it straight into a bank account.

Thanks to Remittix’s Pay API, companies may now accept client bitcoin payments and handle fiat transfers to a designated bank account. Businesses may also create merchant accounts, which allow them total control over how they spend their cryptocurrency and access to more than 50 top crypto coin pairings and more than 30 fiat currencies.

Remittix (RTX) is seeing a sharp increase in investor interest. The enthusiasm is evident with tokens priced at only $0.0217 and over $2.4 million raised in the $RTX presale. Experts in the market predict a stunning 5,000% increase after launch and an 800% jump before the conclusion of the presale. With Remittix at the forefront, now is the perfect time to explore the possibilities of cross border payments.

