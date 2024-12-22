Shiba Inu About to Explode? Bullish Patterns Signal Major Comeback

The entire crypto market is currently plunging into the red zone, with many coins struggling to hold on to the gains from late November to early December. Nonetheless, altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been in strong demand in the past month based on their technical analyses. Similarly, the AVAX price has been soaring over the past 30 days.

However, an innovative project called Rollblock has been causing fear of missing out (FOMO) among altcoin investors during its presale. The project has raised over $7.4 million since its presale began, causing massive attention from investors looking for the next altcoin to explode. Why is Rollblock a top choice among investors amid the AVAX and DOGE possibilities? Let’s find out.

Rollblock’s innovation will drive it to unprecedented growth

While altcoins like DOGE and AVAX are losing steam, Rollblock has consistently increased in price over the past few months. During its presale, the Rollblock token has been in the news for its lightning-fast raises, totaling over $7.4 million at the time of writing. However, the Rollblock token’s potential transcends just its presale. The utility token powers the massive Rollblock ecosystem, which comprises a leading online casino.

The Rollblock token is a GambleFi asset that allows users to play safely in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. Here, they can access features like Rollblock staking, which allows them to earn as much as 30% APY from the platform’s liquidity pool. The token also doubles as the players’ wagers on their favorite casino games, offering them opportunities to access real-money gaming opportunities and potentially win.

AVAX falls to $38: Will investors lose interest?

AVAX is one of the altcoins with the least impressive performances in the past year. The AVAX price is on almost a 9% decline in the last 12 months despite most cryptocurrencies raking in decent gains over the same period. However, the AVAX price is up by almost 20% in the past month and the coin’s one-month technical analysis shows there’s a bullish sentiment among investors.

Despite a recent pullback in the Avalanche price that has it testing lower support levels, the FOMO among investors is obvious, as they lock up the coins at a lower price ahead of the 2025 market rally.

Dogecoin collapses after Fed rate reduction

Another altcoin that has been experiencing a pullback in the crypto market over the past month is Dogecoin. Though the coin’s year-on-year (YOY) growth stands at around 240% at the time of writing, the recent DOGE price is in the red zone, falling by over 17% in the past month. The DOGE price decline coincides with the fall in general crypto prices. Plus, the recent reduction in the Federal Reserve interest rates caused a crypto market collapse.

Nonetheless, DOGE is causing FOMO among investors who believe the altcoin will bounce back in no time. The optimism is clear in its one-month technical analysis, which indicates a bullish “Buy” sentiment among DOGE traders.

Conclusion

The Rollblock presale has been causing FOMO among investors looking to find the next big altcoin. You can also key into the project by purchasing Rollblock at a discounted rate of $0.043 in stage 9.

