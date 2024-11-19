SHIB to the Moon? Analysts Foresee a Rally While Many Investors Show Interest in TRX & a New Phase 5 Presale Star

The crypto market is seeing renewed bullish momentum, with many analysts making bold price predictions. For instance, Shib Knight remains optimistic for Shiba Inu (SHIB), while Kingpin Crypto foresees price growth for Tron (TRX). Meanwhile, many investors are also showing interest in a new phase five presale star: DTX Exchange (DTX).

Since it was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and may tap into the growing $133T bonds market, analysts are very bullish on DTX. Some of them even foresee a potential 800% rise in the price of this altcoin by 2025.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Chart Shows Signals of a Rise

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been rising on the price charts as one of the meme coin titans. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of Shiba Inu jumped nearly 30% on the 1-month chart. In that period, its value moved between $0.000019 and $0.000024.

TradingView data suggests that Shiba Inu (SHIB) ‘s bullish trend may continue. The Shiba Inu crypto trades above its 10-day EMA of $0.0000241 and its 30-day EMA of $0.0000213. Plus, its momentum indicator of 0.00000596 sits in the buy zone.

Crypto analyst Shib Knight also made a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction. According to his X post, the Shiba Inu coin price chart shows signs of a rise. He also said that people should have patience as a surge could be coming fast.

Expert Makes a Bullish Tron (TRX) Price Prediction

Tron (TRX) is also one of the altcoins to watch. In the past week alone, the price of Tron increased around 20% as per CoinMarketCap. During that time, this altcoin price fluctuated between $0.16 and $0.20.

Market expert Kingpin Crypto remains optimistic for Tron (TRX) as well. His X post said that $0.22 is the last resistance level before a potential rally. In his Tron price prediction, Kingpin foresees a rally to $0.35.

TradingView supports this statement. For example, the Tron coin now sits above its 20-day EMA ($0.177) and 30-day EMA ($0.172). Furthermore, its MACD level has a value of 0.009, which is in the buy zone and suggests a good entry point for new buyers.

CoinMarketCap Lists DTX Exchange (DTX), Price Expected To Rise

Getting listed on CoinMarketCap is a stamp of approval for new crypto coins. This event is very bullish, as millions of new eyes could be set upon these rookies. Recently, CoinMarketCap listed DTX Exchange (DTX), a new exchange token currently in phase five of its presale.

Many analysts think of DTX Exchange as the hottest new ICO this year. It has already raised nearly $8M and could reach $9M before this week ends. Additionally, those who bought it early are enjoying a 400% return. But its current price sits at $0.10, and phase six will bring another jump to $0.12 – a 20% surge if you buy it now. Once a Tier-1 crypto exchange lists it, DTX’s price is expected to reach $0.20, a 100% rise from its current one.

DTX will be the native token of the DTX Exchange, an upcoming trading platform that will focus on privacy and accessibility. For instance, DTX Exchange will not require any sign-up KYC checks, which many traders find intrusive. Plus, unlike Binance or Coinbase, DTX Exchange will let traders access over 120K asset classes (crypto coins, gold, stocks, etc.) in one place. These features could make DTX Exchange one of the top projects this year.

What Could Come for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Tron (TRX) & DTX Exchange (DTX)?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX) are some of the top altcoins at the moment, and experts think they could see big price gains soon. They both have big followings that could help them achieve this. DTX Exchange (DTX) could also see a price surge, but at a faster rate since it will have a smaller market cap than the rest. Therefore, DTX will need to see less money to make its price surge. Analysts foresee a potential 800% rise in 2025.

