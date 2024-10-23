SHIB Holder Spends $1.6M Profits, Says ADA Will Miss out on Election Gains, and This AI Crypto Will Multiply By 500x

If you’re a fan of crypto drama, buckle up! A Shiba Inu (SHIB) holder just spent a whopping $1.6 million in profits and claims Cardano (ADA) will totally miss out on the upcoming election gains. But wait, there’s more – the whale investor is betting big on an AI crypto called Intel Markets, saying it could skyrocket by 500x!

With its presale raising $1.5 million since its inception, could this be your next big win? Find the details below!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weekly Price Movement and EMA Analysis

This week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen commendable ups and downs, with the token trading at approximately $0.000018223, down 1.8% in the last 24 hours. Despite the drop, SHIB’s price briefly surged by 2.39% to reach as high as $0.000018225 at one point earlier in the week.

The volatility of this cryptocurrency is further indicated on the chart as Shiba Inu (SHIB) bounces within a 24-hour high of $0.000018932 and a low of $0.000018029 amid general market trends.

The chart above shows the EMA 9 period line, which indicates a slight bullish momentum. The official Shiba Inu (SHIB) price tends to go around the EMA, indicating short-term indecision in the market. Generally, if the price is able to stay over the EMA line, there could be uptrend potential; however, given how close it has remained this week, it potentially warns of sideways trading in the near future.

Cardano’s (ADA) Tug of War: Can ADA Break Free from Its Slump?

Cardano (ADA) has experienced relatively modest gains recently, up 2.59% in the week and up 1.42% in the last month. Despite these recent relatively modest gains, Cardano ADA has lost 28.6% over the past six months.

Currently in the $0.346 to $0.377 range, Cardano (ADA) is in a volatile zone. Immediate resistances at $0.39 and $0.42 could trigger gains of 4% to 12% once breached.

Technical indicators are also giving mixed signals. The 10-day simple moving average, at $0.36, hints at a potential uptrend. Meanwhile, the RSI of 39.85 shows Cardano (ADA) is close to oversold. The MACD is above zero but slight evidence for upward momentum nonetheless. Still, if support at $0.327 and $0.296 breaks, further price declines might well continue.

Why is the Shiba Inu millionaire betting big on a 500x AI crypto explosion?

All right, so your profits are sitting at $1.6 million of Dogecoin, and you want to impose some DYOR-style discipline. Rather than cashing out, you decide to go all in on an AI crypto project that is poised for a 500x surge. Here you go. One Shiba Inu (SHIB) holder took this bold step, investing heavily in Intel Markets, citing game changing tech.

Unlike conventional trading bots that run on predetermined sets of algorithms, Intel Markets’ Intelli-M robots make errors in real-time learning and adjust their algorithms accordingly, growing more powerful with every trade. This leads to greater levels of trade frequency and success, providing users with a powerful, adaptive machine, as an intelligent assistant.

And then there’s this: Intel Markets’ Intell-Array™ distils more than 100,000 data points in order to resolve ambivalence. Instead of presenting conflicting signals, it offers a single clear recommendation—whether to buy or sell—eliminating confusion for users.

But the killer feature of Intel Markets is the dual-chain functionality. You can trade on Ethereum and Solana, depending on what kind of strategy you’ve got. All this cool tech must be why this big-time SHIB holder thinks that Intel Markets is the next Shiba Inu (SHIB), potentially surging by 500x!

