Sherum TrackPro 2.0 Review: What Sets It Apart?

As an old teacher, I’ve seen my fair share of gadgets come and go, but I must say, the Sherum TrackPro 2.0 has truly caught my attention. After years of struggling with traditional blood sugar monitoring methods, I was skeptical when my grandson suggested this sleek little smartwatch. However, I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I’ve come to rely on it in my daily routine.

The TrackPro 2.0 sits comfortably on my wrist, looking more like a fashionable accessory than a medical device. Its large, easy-to-read display is a godsend for my aging eyes, and I no longer fumble with tiny test strips or worry about pricking my fingers. The convenience of checking my blood sugar levels with just a glance at my wrist has been liberating.

I must admit, the technology behind this device seems almost too good to be true. But as someone who’s always encouraged my students to embrace innovation, I decided to give it a fair chance. And I’m glad I did. While I still consult with my doctor regularly, the TrackPro 2.0 has become an invaluable tool in managing my health.

In this review, I’ll share my experiences with the Sherum TrackPro 2.0, highlighting its features and how it’s impacted my daily life. Whether you’re tech-savvy or a bit old-fashioned like me, I hope my insights will help you decide if this remarkable little device might be right for you too.

What is Sherum TrackPro 2.0?

The Sherum TrackPro 2.0 is a marvel of modern technology, combining the best features of a smartwatch and a health monitor. It’s become my constant companion, sitting comfortably on my wrist and keeping an eye on my well-being throughout the day.

This clever gadget boasts a large 1.9″ display that’s a blessing for my aging eyes. It tracks various health metrics, including my heart rate, blood pressure, and even claims to monitor blood glucose levels. For someone like me who’s always been wary of those pesky finger pricks, this feature alone is worth its weight in gold.

How Does It Work

Now, I’m no tech wizard, but even I can appreciate the ingenuity behind this device. The Sherum TrackPro 2.0 uses what they call advanced Glucose Monitor Chip sensing technology. From what I understand, it employs infrared LEDs and photodiodes to illuminate the blood vessels in my wrist and measure the reflected light.

The watch then uses some fancy algorithms to calculate my health metrics. It’s like having a miniature doctor on my wrist, constantly checking up on me. While I still consult my actual doctor regularly, it’s reassuring to have this constant monitoring.

The fitness tracking features have been a real motivator for me. It counts my steps, calculates calories burned, and even gives me a gentle nudge when I’ve been sitting too long. It’s like having a personal trainer, but far less intimidating!

How to Use Sherum TrackPro 2.0

Using this gadget is as easy as pie, even for a technologically challenged old-timer like myself. Here’s how I go about it:

First, I downloaded the H-Band app on my smartphone. My grandson helped me with this part, but it was straightforward enough. I then paired the watch with my phone via Bluetooth. It connected in a jiffy, and I was ready to go. Wearing it is a breeze. I just strap it snugly on my wrist, making sure it’s not too tight or loose. To check my health metrics, I simply scroll through the watch face. It’s all there at my fingertips – my heart rate, blood pressure, and even that newfangled blood glucose reading. For my daily walks, I select one of the many sports modes available. The watch does all the work, tracking my progress and encouraging me to keep moving. At night, I wear it to bed, and it monitors my sleep patterns. It’s fascinating to see how well (or not) I’ve slept each night. Charging is a cinch with the magnetic charging cable. I usually do this while I’m having my morning coffee, and it’s ready to go for another couple of weeks.

What I Like About Sherum TrackPro 2.0

User-Friendly Interface: The watch is incredibly easy to navigate, making it accessible even for those of us who aren’t tech-savvy.

Comfortable Fit: The silicone strap feels great on my wrist, and I can wear it all day without discomfort.

Versatile Health Tracking: I appreciate the variety of health metrics it tracks, from heart rate to sleep patterns, giving me a comprehensive view of my health.

Bluetooth Calling: The ability to make and receive calls directly from the watch is a convenient feature that keeps me connected without needing to dig for my phone.

Stylish Design: It has a modern look that fits well with my daily attire, making it more than just a health monitor—it’s a fashion accessory too!

What I Don’t Like About Sherum TrackPro 2.0

Lack of Medical Certification: It’s concerning that the device isn’t medically certified, which makes me question the accuracy of its readings.

Inconsistent Readings: I’ve noticed some fluctuations in the blood glucose readings, which can be frustrating and confusing at times.

Limited Customer Support: There have been times when I needed assistance, but finding reliable customer support has proven to be a bit of a challenge.

Battery Life: While it lasts for a decent amount of time, I find myself charging it more frequently than I’d like.

Absence of User Reviews: The lack of substantial customer feedback makes it difficult to gauge how well others are experiencing the device.

Is Sherum TrackPro 2.0 Legit?

Yes, it’s legit. Despite some concerns, I genuinely believe that the Sherum TrackPro 2.0 holds promise as a health monitoring tool. My experience with it has been largely positive, especially in terms of convenience and functionality. While it’s true that the device lacks medical certification, which raises red flags about its reliability for serious health monitoring, I find value in its ability to provide me with general insights into my health metrics.

The technology behind the watch is intriguing; it uses non-invasive methods to track blood glucose and other vital signs. For someone like me who prefers avoiding finger pricks, this feature is particularly appealing. While I still consult my doctor for precise measurements and advice, having this device helps me stay aware of my trends and motivates me to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Moreover, the design and usability are commendable. It feels like Sherum has put thought into creating a product that caters to everyday users rather than just tech enthusiasts. This accessibility is essential for older adults like myself who may not be as comfortable with technology.

Where to Buy Sherum TrackPro 2.0

