Sewer Line Backups – What Causes Sewer Line Backups, and How Do I Fix or Prevent Them?

Dealing with a sewer line backup is one of the worst plumbing nightmares a homeowner can face. Not only is it messy and unpleasant, but it can also lead to serious damage, foul odors, and costly repairs. The good news is that with a little knowledge, you can understand what causes sewer line backups, how to fix them, and most importantly, how to prevent them in the first place.

What Causes Sewer Line Backups?

Understanding the root cause of a sewer backup can help you address the problem quickly and take steps to prevent it from happening again.

Tree Root Infiltration

Tree roots naturally seek out water sources, and your underground sewer lines provide an ideal environment. Over time, roots can invade your pipes, causing blockages, cracks, and even complete pipe collapse.

Signs: Slow drainage, frequent clogs, or gurgling noises in your drains.

Grease and Fat Buildup

Pouring grease, fats, and oils down the drain is a common cause of sewer line clogs. These substances solidify in the pipes and create stubborn blockages.

Signs: Kitchen sink draining slowly, gurgling sounds, or backups when using the dishwasher.

Clogged Pipes from Non-Flushable Items

Flushing items like wipes, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, or even excessive toilet paper can cause blockages in your sewer line.

Signs: Toilets backing up, multiple drains clogged at once.

Broken or Collapsed Sewer Pipes

Old, deteriorating pipes—especially clay or cast iron ones—can break or collapse, causing major sewer blockages.

Signs: Sinkholes in the yard, sewage smells, or frequent backups.

Heavy Rain and Flooding

During heavy rain, municipal sewer systems can become overwhelmed, pushing water back into your home through the sewer line.

Signs: Water backing up in the basement or lower drains during storms.

How to Fix a Sewer Line Backup

If your sewer line is backing up, immediate action is crucial. Here’s what you can do:

Stop Using Water

If you notice sewage backing up into your home, stop using all water sources immediately to prevent worsening the issue.

Check for Multiple Drain Clogs

If only one drain is clogged, the issue may be localized. However, if multiple drains are slow or backing up, it’s likely a sewer line problem.

Use a Plunger or Drain Snake

For minor blockages, a plunger or drain snake can sometimes clear the clog. However, if these tools don’t work, it’s best to call a professional.

Call a Professional Plumber

A plumber can inspect your sewer line using specialized camera equipment to pinpoint the exact cause of the backup. Depending on the issue, they may recommend hydro-jetting, pipe replacement, or other professional solutions.

How to Prevent Sewer Line Backups

Preventing a sewer backup is always better (and cheaper) than dealing with one. Here are some key preventative measures:

Be Mindful of What Goes Down the Drain

Never pour grease, oils, or fats down the drain.

Only flush toilet paper—never wipes, paper towels, or hygiene products.

Use a drain strainer to catch hair and debris in sinks and tubs.

Schedule Regular Sewer Line Inspections

A professional plumber can inspect your sewer line every couple of years to check for potential blockages or damage.

Early detection of root intrusion or buildup can save you from costly repairs down the road.

Consider Hydro-Jetting for Preventative Maintenance

Hydro-jetting uses high-pressure water to clean out buildup inside your pipes, preventing clogs before they become severe.

This service is especially useful for homes with older plumbing systems.

Install a Backwater Valve

A backwater valve prevents sewage from backing up into your home if the municipal sewer system becomes overloaded.

This is particularly helpful in areas prone to heavy rain and flooding.

Replace Old Sewer Lines

If your home has clay or cast iron sewer pipes, consider replacing them with modern materials like PVC or ABS.

Newer materials are more durable and less prone to root intrusion and collapse.

When to Call a Professional Plumber

While minor drain clogs can sometimes be fixed with household tools, a sewer line backup is a different story. Call a professional plumber if:

Multiple drains are slow or backing up.

You smell sewage in your home or yard.

Your toilets are gurgling or bubbling.

Water is backing up into sinks, tubs, or showers.

There are signs of tree root intrusion or pipe collapse.

Professional plumbers use advanced equipment like sewer cameras and hydro-jetting to clear blockages quickly and effectively.

Final Thoughts

A sewer line backup is never a pleasant experience, but knowing the causes and solutions can help you take swift action. Whether it’s tree roots, grease buildup, or aging pipes, addressing the issue early can save you from costly repairs and major inconveniences.

A sewer line backup is never a pleasant experience, but knowing the causes and solutions can help you take swift action. Whether it's tree roots, grease buildup, or aging pipes, addressing the issue early can save you from costly repairs and major inconveniences.

If you're dealing with a sewer backup or want to schedule a preventative inspection, contact a professional plumber for fast, reliable service.