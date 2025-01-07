Setting Ambitious Personal Goals for 2025 While Supporting a Global Children’s Charity

As we approach the end of the year and another period of New Year’s resolutions, thousands of people are keen to find challenges to set themselves, fostering the spirit of making a fresh start when January 1st arrives and using this turning point to focus on targets, aspirations and goals.

One enormously worthwhile cause to consider is The Atlas Foundation, the global children’s charity that has worked tirelessly over the last decade to deliver practical, sustainable, and lasting change to over 192,000 children facing poverty, hardship and deprivation.

This year, the Foundation has put together an exciting range of challenges, events, and activities for supporters to get involved with. Many of these are hosted by the charity’s Champions and Ambassadors—rugby heroes and legends who are throwing their influence behind the cause.

Registering for Fundraising Events Hosted By The Atlas Foundation

We recognise that for many, the year soon to be behind us hasn’t been easy, with pressures on our living costs, uncertainty about the future of our economy and politics, and the stress and worry created by overseas conflicts, much of which has been compounded by less-than-ideal weather.

With this in mind, we also believe that some of the best ways to offer your support, be that in terms of time and awareness raising, financial or non-monetary donations, or getting behind some of our most critical causes and initiatives, are also excellent ways to lift your mood and boost morale, with a tangible goal to achieve within the New Year.

Our incredible teams, partners, trustees and Champions are delighted to offer a broad number of ways to get involved if you’re as passionate about providing children with opportunity, resources, education, healthcare and support as we are. These include:

Booking your well-earned holidays through Charitable Travel, which donates a generous 5% of its booking fee to The Atlas Foundation.

Shopping via Easyfundraising, at zero cost, which makes contributions to registered and recognised charities.

Otherwise, you are welcome to set up your own fundraising event if you feel inspired or to join in with one of our wonderful scheduled activities in a calendar that is shaping up to be as busy as ever.

Participating in the Atlas Golf Day 2025 at Kingswood Golf and Country Club

Our first and extremely high-demand event is the famous Atlas Golf Day, with a very limited number of tickets remaining for keen golfers. We limit ticketing to guarantee an intimate and exclusive experience where every participant can enjoy the day, which extends beyond the green at the end of play.

Hosted at the beautiful Kingswood Golf and Country Club in Tadworth, Surrey, the day begins with registration, where each participant will be greeted, presented with their welcome pack, and served a delicious breakfast in luxurious surroundings.

After a shotgun start, we’ll set off for a brilliant day of golf, accompanied by rugby legends, officials, and commentators who make even the most casual golfer feel like they are playing in the Ryder Cup—if only for one day!

Following a sumptuous catered lunch and prize-giving ceremony, we’ll host a star-studded auction with some truly unique and impossible-to-buy lots up for grabs and a raffle, all in aid of supporting the invaluable projects we and our partners are concentrating on for the year ahead.

If you’d like to find a good reason to brush up on your swing, tidy your putting skills, or get in more practice on the driving range, this is the perfect opportunity: playing on a classic 18-hole course designed by James Braid, which overlooks the rolling Surrey hills.

Catering is provided in the refurbished clubhouse, adjacent to the boutique hotel, for guests who would like to extend their golf day for the weekend and make the most of playing against rugby greats at a course recognised as one of the Top London Courses in the Golf World awards.

Challenging Yourself to the Atlas Trek 2025 Over Mount Toubkal, Morocco

If leisurely golf is a little laidback for your tastes, you could set yourself a more ambitious challenge by joining the Atlas Trek, which will take place for four days at the end of September, beginning on September 25th.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will take a small group of 15 through the hustle of Marrakech and to the peak of Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest mountain, soaring into the skyline at over 4,100 metres above sea level.

The rugged mountain trek takes two days, with an overnight camp at Mouflon Refuge, followed by a celebratory dinner hosted within a traditional riad. There is also a further day for weary participants to relax, unwind, and enjoy the beauty and culture of the city.

Led by a team of remarkably experienced mountaineering specialists, the trek is supported by Monix Adventures, whose local guides know the trails, valleys and peaks better than anyone, delivering a superb experience and accommodation within small-group shared refuges.

Included within the minimum fundraising target, you’ll receive return private transfers to and from Marrakech Menara Airport, full catering, guides and accommodation, and the opportunity to add a Toubkal Summit Hike to your achievements.

This challenge is perfect for anybody who is thinking of setting new goals for their fitness, stamina and endurance into the New Year, with a few months remaining to slot in some training and preparation.

Discovering Charitable Challenges to Inspire Your New Year Goals

If you’re interested in any of the events and challenges mentioned here, you are very welcome to contact the team at The Atlas Foundation to ask questions, register your interest or discover more about the itineraries and inclusions.

Alternatively, if you have an idea and would like the chance to host, organise or participate in your very own challenge, you’ll find plenty of information and resources through our website, which are designed to assist each and every donor, fundraiser and supporter—whether your personal challenge is large, modest, or somewhere in between.