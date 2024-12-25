SEO Marketing for Pickleball: How to Grow Your Business Like a Pro

Pickleball is officially the fastest-growing sport in the United States. With over 36.5 million players in 2022, it’s no surprise that entrepreneurs and pickleball players are seeing massive opportunities to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Whether you’re passionate about pickleball or simply excited to start something new, the business potential in this space is undeniable.

One of the brands we’ve been excited to see its growth is 11 PICKLES, a lifestyle platform for pickleball enthusiasts. Their goal is to be the go-to source for players who want to engage with the sport beyond the court. From deep dives into pickleball culture to expert-driven resources, 11 PICKLES is building a community that embodies the energy, fun, and lifestyle of the game. They spun off from Slam Media Lab, a leader in SEO and growth marketing for emerging brands, generating over $2 million in revenue in just four years. Now, we’re here to share exactly how we’ve done it and help you take your pickleball business to the next level.

In this guide, we’ll break down the exact steps to grow your pickleball business with SEO, including:

How to do keyword research and uncover the search terms that matter.

Writing SEO-friendly blogs that provide value and rank in search engines.

Optimizing your website to improve performance and visibility.

Leveraging YouTube SEO to tap into the power of video marketing.

SEO 101 Breakdown

If you think SEO is outdated in the world of AI, think again. SEO is still one of the most important marketing tools for growing your pickleball business. Ahrefs notes that there are 6 million global searches per month related to pickleball—meaning there’s a massive audience actively looking for what you’re offering.

Whether it’s pickleball paddles, courts near me, or how to be good at pickleball, ranking at the top of search results means higher traffic, more visibility, and ultimately more customers.

SEO isn’t just about blog posts, either. Platforms like YouTube SEO are goldmines, with pickleball pros already showing us how to dominate the search engine results there.

Here’s how to make SEO work for your pickleball business:

Do keyword research Write SEO-friendly blog posts Focus on solving problems & answering questions

Do Keyword Research

To start, you need to identify the keywords your potential customers are searching for. This means finding phrases that are relevant to your niche and match user intent. For example:

Transactional : “Buy pickleball paddles”

Informational : “ Pickleball Kitchen Rules ”

Local : “Pickleball courts near me”

Once you’ve identified a list of keywords, the next step is to organize them using a strategy called keyword clustering. This means grouping similar keywords into clusters based on their intent or topic.

For example:

Cluster: Pickleball Paddles “Best pickleball paddles for beginners” “How to choose a pickleball paddle” “Lightweight pickleball paddles”



Cluster: Pickleball Serving Techniques

How to serve in pickleball for beginners

“Tips for a powerful pickleball serve”

“Mastering the pickleball drop serve”

When you group related keywords together, you can structure your content around these clusters, which helps search engines see your site as an authority on specific topics. Instead of creating dozens of small, disjointed pages for each keyword, you create one comprehensive page that targets an entire cluster. This boosts your chances of ranking for multiple related terms with a single piece of content.

While tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush are incredibly powerful for keyword research and clustering, they can be expensive. If you’re just starting out, Google Keyword Planner is a great free option. It provides basic keyword data like search volume, competition, and trends. However, it’s more limited in terms of advanced features like clustering or competitive analysis.

To get the most out of keyword clustering, consider a combination of free and paid tools:

Use Google Keyword Planner to find a base set of keywords.

Cross-reference them in Ahrefs or SEMrush for deeper insights, like keyword difficulty (KD) and related keywords.

Use clustering tools or manual spreadsheets to group related terms together.

For keyword clustering, we suggest using tools like Keyword Insights, though it’s paid, you’ll save a lot of money.

Here are some resources to get started:

Keyword clustering guide Keyword research template Technical SEO Audit

Write SEO-Friendly Blogs & Valuable Content

Writing content that ranks isn’t just about stuffing keywords—it’s about creating high-quality, engaging, and helpful content that resonates with your audience. Google’s algorithms are designed to reward content that users find valuable, and the key to success is balancing technical SEO strategies with a focus on user engagement. Here’s how to create content that performs:

Focus on Solving Problems & Answering Questions

The best-performing content solves a specific problem or answers a question your audience is actively searching for. Think “How to serve in pickleball for beginners” or “Best pickleball paddles for advanced players.” This is where keyword research comes in: identify high-traffic, relevant keywords (as we covered in Section 1.1) and create content that directly addresses these search queries. One trick is to use character development questions (you can find some here) to get deep into your audience’s mindset and develop more unconventional keywords most wouldn’t find.

Structure Your Content for Readability

Make your content easy to scan and digest. This not only helps your readers but also signals to Google that your page is well-structured. Use:

Headers (H2s and H3s) : Break up sections into clear, concise topics.

Bullet Points and Numbered Lists : Summarize information for quick consumption.

Short Paragraphs : Stick to 2-3 sentences per paragraph.

Adding visuals like photos, infographics, or videos further enhances engagement. For instance, showing a video of a pickleball serve is far more impactful than describing it in text.

Link Strategically

Internal Linking : Connect related content within your site to keep users engaged longer and to pass SEO authority between pages. For example, link an article about pickleball rules to another about court dimensions.

External Linking : Link to credible, non-competing sources to build authority. For example, cite studies or tools like Google Keyword Planner to back up your claims.

Learn step-by-step how to write SEO-friendly blog posts.

Why Engagement Matters More Than Backlinks

Let me back up for a second. A lot of bad SEO advice revolves around obsessing over backlinks and domain authority. While those things matter, they’re not the whole picture. Let’s look at what SLAM Media Lab has achieved:

20,000+ first-page keywords across projects.

Consistently ranking above pages on more authoritative domains with more backlinks.

Here’s why:

Google Uses Engagement Metrics

Google has access to unparalleled data from tools like Chrome and Google Analytics. This data shows how users interact with your website, and engagement metrics—like time on page, bounce rate, and repeat visits—are incredibly important.

If users stay on your page longer, click around, and return for more, it signals to Google that your content is valuable. Backlinks can sometimes be manipulated, but user engagement is much harder to fake.

Content Quality Beats Domain Authority

For example, in the picture below, Kai XR, ranks above pages with higher domain authority and more backlinks because their content is laser-focused on what users want. Google sees this through engagement metrics, rewarding their content over more “powerful” domains.

Help Google Understand Your Content

Google doesn’t see your website the way you do—it relies on specific signals to understand and rank your content. Here’s how to optimize for search engines:

Limitations of JavaScript

If your website relies heavily on JavaScript for interactive elements, Google may struggle to “read” important parts of your content. To ensure smooth indexing:

Make sure critical content is also available as plain text.

Use tools like Google Search Console to check if Google can render your pages properly.

Use Text-Based Content

Always include plenty of text to describe your products, services, or ideas. For instance:

Add alt text to images (e.g., “A pickleball paddle resting on a court”).

Avoid relying solely on visuals like animations or interactive forms.

By balancing engaging visuals with enough text, you ensure both your audience and Google can understand your site.

How Google Defines High-Quality Content

When creating SEO-friendly content, it’s important to structure it in a way that aligns with Google’s definition of quality. Google prioritizes content that is easy to read, informative, and engaging. Here’s what Slam recommends for high-quality content.

More Words : Long-form content generally performs better because it provides depth and value. Aim for at least 1,000 words per article where possible. More Ordered Lists (1, 2, 3) : Step-by-step guides or ranked lists improve readability and usability for your audience. More Unordered Lists (Bulleted) : Bullet points help break up information, making your content scannable and user-friendly. More Images with Alt Text : Including visuals like photos, diagrams, or infographics, paired with descriptive alt text, helps Google understand your content while improving accessibility. More Dynamic Content : Embed videos, interactive tools, or charts to keep users engaged longer on your page, boosting engagement metrics. More Internal Links : Link to related pages on your website to keep users exploring your content and to distribute SEO authority effectively. Headers (H1, H2, H3) : Use clear and logical headings to structure your content. This helps readers and search engines understand your main topics at a glance.

Pro Tip: These elements don’t just help you rank—they also keep users on your page longer, which signals to Google that your content is valuable and worth promoting.

Pickleball SEO Example: Joola

A great example of a pickleball brand leveraging SEO is Joola, a pickleball brand known for its paddles, apparel, and partnerships. The brand is owned by Ben Johns, the current #1 player in the world.

What Makes Joola Stand Out in SEO?

Joola’s SEO strategy is a masterclass in how to grow traffic and sales by combining product-driven content, strategic keyword targeting, and thought leadership. Below are the key elements of their approach that make their website rank high and attract thousands of monthly visitors:

Targeting High-Value Keywords

Joola dominates search results for high-value, transactional keywords like “pickleball paddles,” “Ben Johns paddle,” and “best pickleball paddles for beginners.” These terms align directly with their product offerings, capturing search traffic from players ready to buy.

Example Ranking Pages : Ben Johns Hyperion Paddle (Ranking for “Ben Johns paddle”) Best Joola Pickleball Paddles



Joola’s focus on these keywords ensures they capture searchers who are further down the sales funnel and ready to convert.

Leveraging Athlete Partnerships

By associating their products with multiple athlets, Joola benefits from branded searches (e.g., “Ben Johns paddle”) and the trust and authority that come from being linked to the sport’s top player.

This strategy not only boosts SEO rankings but also strengthens their brand identity. It builds trust with new customers and drives recurring traffic from fans looking to purchase products endorsed by one of the sport’s biggest names.

Combining Product Pages with Resources

Joola’s website isn’t just about selling paddles—it’s also a resource hub for pickleball players. Their blog features guides and updates, such as Andre Agassi’s partnership announcement.

By mixing educational content with product marketing, they establish themselves as both a retailer and an authority in the pickleball space.

Example Blog : Carbon Fiber vs. Fiberglass Paddles

This strategy allows Joola to rank for both transactional and informational keywords, capturing traffic across multiple search intents.

Consistent Organic Traffic Growth

Joola’s focus on SEO continues to pay off with steady increases in organic traffic and keyword rankings:

Search Stats : Joola generates over 52,000 monthly visitors through organic search.

Keyword Diversity : They rank for 14.4K keywords , targeting both branded terms like “Joola pickleball paddle” and general ones like “best pickleball paddle.”

Domain Strength : Their site has a strong Domain Rating (DR) of 64 , which helps them compete with larger e-commerce brands.

YouTube SEO for Pickleball

YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world, and pickleball content is thriving there. Whether you’re showcasing your products, offering tips, or hosting interviews with pros, YouTube is a huge opportunity to grow your audience.

Key elements of YouTube SEO:

Titles and Descriptions : Your video title should include relevant keywords while remaining engaging. Descriptions should provide detailed context about the video, with keywords strategically placed in the first two lines. Tags : Use keyword-rich tags to help YouTube categorize your video. Include both general terms (e.g., “pickleball tips”) and specific terms (e.g., “how to serve in pickleball for beginners”). Thumbnails : Eye-catching thumbnails can drastically improve click-through rates (CTR), signaling to YouTube that your content is valuable. Engagement Metrics : Likes, comments, and watch time tell YouTube that viewers enjoy your content, which can help boost your ranking.

Examples of YouTube SEO in Action

Pickleball Product Reviews

Many brands use YouTube to showcase their products and answer common customer questions. For example:

Joola Paddle Review Videos : Titles like “Ben Johns Hyperion CFS Paddle Review: Is It Worth It?” can target customers looking for honest product insights.

Include timestamps in your video (e.g., “1:30 – Paddle Performance” or “3:45 – Price Comparison”) to enhance user experience and improve rankings.

Instructional Videos

Educational videos are a fantastic way to engage both beginners and advanced players. For instance:

How-To Videos : Create content like “How to Perfect Your Pickleball Serve” or “Top 5 Pickleball Drills for Beginners.”

These videos attract searches for “pickleball tips” and “pickleball drills,” building your authority as a resource for players.

Behind-the-Scenes Content

Videos showing the process behind your business (e.g., paddle manufacturing, event planning) can humanize your brand while ranking for unique keywords.

For example, a video titled “Behind the Scenes: Designing the Perfect Pickleball Paddle” could attract curious players while showcasing your expertise.

Pro Tips for Optimizing Your Pickleball YouTube Content

Use tools like TubeBuddy or VidIQ to find high-ranking keywords and optimize your titles, tags, and descriptions. These tools also analyze competitor videos for inspiration.

Group similar videos into playlists (e.g., “Pickleball Gear Reviews” or “Pickleball Tips for Beginners”) to encourage binge-watching and increase total watch time—a key ranking factor.

End each video with a call-to-action, such as “Subscribe for more pickleball tips!” or “Visit our website for exclusive discounts on paddles.” This drives traffic and engagement.

Prompt viewers to leave comments, ask questions, or like the video. The more engagement your video gets, the more likely YouTube will recommend it to other users.

Subtitles not only make your content more accessible but also help YouTube understand what your video is about. You can upload subtitles manually or use tools like Rev or Otter.ai.

How SEO Can Dominate the Pickleball Space

Pickleball is no longer just a niche sport—it’s a rapidly growing industry with millions of players searching for gear, tips, and courts every single day. As we’ve seen with brands like Joola, smart SEO strategies—like targeting high-value keywords, creating resource-driven blogs, and leveraging YouTube content—are key to staying ahead in this competitive space.

If you’re running a pickleball business, the opportunities are massive:

Imagine ranking at the top of Google when someone searches “best pickleball paddle for beginners” and driving hundreds of qualified buyers to your product page.

Picture your YouTube channel becoming the go-to resource for pickleball drills, with thousands of engaged viewers who trust your brand.

Think about how combining resources like a local pickleball court guide with smart internal linking can keep players on your site and boost your rankings.

These aren’t hypothetical scenarios—they’re proven strategies used by leading brands to dominate the pickleball market.

SEO isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s about taking the unique aspects of your business—your products, your partnerships, your story—and making them visible to the people who are actively searching for them. If you want your pickleball business to grow, SEO isn’t optional—it’s essential.

The best part? It’s not just for the big players. Whether you’re a local coach, a small e-commerce store, or a lifestyle brand like 11PICKLES, the same strategies can help you carve out your niche and build a sustainable business in the fastest-growing sport in America.

So, what’s next? Start with keyword research, create content that answers your audience’s most pressing questions, and optimize every page of your website. With consistency and focus, you’ll not only rank higher—you’ll build a brand that the pickleball community can’t ignore.