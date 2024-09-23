Sensorion Unveils Half-Year 2024 Report.

Sensorion has announced the availability of its half-year 2024 report.

The report for the 1st half of 2024 includes, the business report and the interim and consolidated financial statements.

Sensorion also announced the detailed results of its clinical programs (SENS-501 and SENS-401), which were unveiled on September 20, 2024.

Sensorion Half-Year 2024 Report

Sensorion, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, on Monday announced the availability of its 1st Half-Year 2024 Report to the public.

According to the report, the 1st Half 2024 Report can be consulted on Sensorion website, and it is also available to the public, free of charge and on request, at the company’s headquarters: 375 rue du Professeur Joseph Blayac, 34080 Montpellier, France.

Sensorion Reports New Positive Clinical Results Presented at the World Congress of Audiology.

Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion, said: “Sensorion is making tremendous progress across its hearing care franchise of innovative therapies for the restoration, prevention and treatment of hearing loss disorders. Notably, we have made significant advances in our gene therapy clinical trial, Audiogene, for the restoration of hearing in very young patients born with severe to profound hearing loss caused by mutations in the gene encoding for otoferlin. This program received regulatory approval in January 2024, and we are today confident that we will have treated the first cohort of patients by year end 2024, with one patient already injected and two additional patients already screened. I am very thankful to the parents of these patients for their trust and also to the study investigators participating in this study for their dedication.”

SENS-501 (OTOF-GT)/Audiogene

Sensorion announced that the first patient in the Audiogene trial has been injected in Q3 2024 in Australia by the team of Professor Catherine Birman, Otorhinolaryngologist, and Director of the Sydney Cochlear Implant Centre.

SENS-401 / Cochlear Implantation

Sensorion’s Phase 2a clinical study of SENS-401 for the preservation of residual hearing loss after cochlear implantation is now completed with the last patient having completed the follow-up period. Overall, 16 patients were treated with SENS-401 and 8 were in the control group. The Company reported the analysis of the final results during its symposium, held at the World Congress of Audiology, on September 20, 2024.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022

