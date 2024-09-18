Sensay September Summit: Here’s Everything Announced

Sensay, a trailblazer in the world of AI, just held its high-anticipated September Summit this month. This virtual event, which took place on September 10th, was a landmark occasion for unveiling the newest AI replicas in the Sensay lineup. CEO Dan Thomson unveiled an exclusive showcase of Sensay’s latest developments, featuring their newest technologies that are set to revolutionize how we engage with AI.

Here’s what was announced:

Digital Replicas — A Digital You

We’ve all wondered what it’s like to have a clone. Sensay is bringing that idea to life, digitally, of course. But it’s taking the approach one step ahead by connecting digital clones with more productivity. Sensay’s flagship offering is a digital replica of a person, an AI-powered doppelganger taking on the duties of a person in the digital world.

However, the company has a distinctive vision for its technology. It plans to make it an aid for today’s experts and decision-makers. The idea is to delegate mundane tasks to the replica so the real person can focus on big-picture things. Thomson explained it with an example, “Imagine having your CEO conducting a truly global town hall, engaging with every employee across all time zones, answering questions in real-time, ensuring a consistent message throughout your organization.”

With digital replicas, businesses, especially those with a global presence, can distribute workload between the real and the doppelganger. That’s not all—the digital replica can be made available in any language, which is helpful for multilingual teams. There’s no need for translations. Your CEO, CFO, or any other leader can communicate with employees in their language.

The company aims to make leaders and experts more accessible by making them more omnipresent. In traditional organizations, there has always been a barrier between leadership and employees. This technology bypasses that barrier without actually removing it.

Automated Email Drafting

Another notable feature of Sensay is its email input tool. Following the trend of generative AI, Sensay is changing how professionals handle their daily emails. It automates email draft generation based on the person writing it. The game changer here is context.

The tool will be trained to understand the user’s tone and intent. Combine that with the context of the conversation, and you will have a tool that writes just like you. According to McKinsey, professionals spend 28% of their work on emails. This email input tool will change that by automating the process. The sender just reviews the draft and the email is sent in seconds.

This will also impact employees’ productivity. They won’t have to wait for responses for hours or even days, and this tool seamlessly syncs with the digital replica.

Sensay wants to go beyond automation in email drafting. It also aims to improve the quality of correspondence. Fewer errors and consistency in language will make email communication richer in organizations.

Personalized AI Agents

Speaking of automation, Sensay also offers personalized AI agents, which aren’t your typical chatbots. Instead, these are sophisticated AI agents that think like real humans and are capable of learning and adapting to your organization’s unique needs.

What does it mean for your company? Significant resource, cost, and time savings. It will enable your workforce to focus on strategic thinking and high-impact work rather than wasting their energy on repetitive tasks.

These agents can even automate complex data analysis, report generation, and predictive analysis. You can currently access these AI agents on Telegram and email, and they will soon be rolled out to many more platforms.

On Telegram, these AI agents can help manage your Telegram channels and groups, respond to queries, and direct important discussions to team members—all while ensuring personalization.

For emails, this service is pretty much the same as email drafting. These AI agents can process incoming emails and prepare draft responses on your behalf, which you can review at your convenience and send to respective parties.

As Thomson stated, “We’re supercharging your entire organization’s capabilities.”

Distribution of Expertise

During the summit, Sensay leadership showed the actual extent of their technology. Although digital replication primarily improves productivity, Sensay also sees it as an opportunity to extend people’s expertise.

Digital replicas can be a way for people with talent, skills, and experience to spread their knowledge. “Our Interactive Live-Streamed Replicas make this a reality. This technology allows for real-time, dynamic conversations with digital replicas, scaling human expertise across your entire organization,” explained Thomson.

With digital replicas, companies can create a knowledge ecosystem. Leaders can answer questions, give insights, and share experiences throughout the organization and beyond without a physical presence. They can inspire employees at every level and every location.

Knowledge transfer has always been a challenge in large organizations. With Sensay’s technology, the barriers can be lifted. In other words, expertise can be democratized. It’s not for the employees closest to a CFO or CTO.

Sensay also offers live streams and Q&A sessions to make this knowledge transfer a reality. Your digital replica will conduct these training events and share your expertise with others. This keeps information flowing throughout the company’s hierarchy.

The creators behind Sensay want to make communication seamless. Thomson said, “We’ve just launched seamless integration with Discord, allowing your communities to benefit from AI-powered moderation and engagement. Coming soon, you’ll be able to easily embed Sensay-powered chatbots and knowledge bases directly into your website, enhancing customer support and engagement.”

CTO Marco and CSO Roman explained the technology powering Sensay. We saw the interactive replica of the CEO in action, explaining what Sensay is about. The replica looked lifelike, with the same image and sound as Thomson.

Sensay’s introductory summit was a sneak peek into the company’s exciting products. The technology promises to take generative AI and digital avatars to the next level.

About Sensay

Sensay, created by Founder and CEO Dan Thomson, is at the forefront of AI innovation, dedicated to enhancing lives through cutting-edge technology. By creating AI Replicas, Sensay empowers individuals to craft lasting digital legacies, ensuring that memories and knowledge are preserved for future generations. These humanlike clones can be used now to extend yourself beyond your body, mind, and time by sharing your knowledge and experience globally in any language, 24/7. Sensay’s technology has been featured in TED, Yahoo, Bloomberg, and Product Hunt.

Make your own AI replica with Sensay here: https://sensay.io/