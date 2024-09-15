Senior Technical Architect Provides Expertise in Cloud and Data Solutions Tailored to Global Enterprise Needs

With eighteen years of experience in information technology, Vathsala Periyasamy has become a leading figure in cloud computing and data engineering. As a senior technical architect at Hexaware Technologies, she has spent the last eight years supporting a secondary housing mortgage company, implementing customized solutions that ensure security and scalability. Her ability to adapt and drive practical results has been a key factor in the consistent success of the projects she leads.

Expertise and Recognition in Cloud Computing and Data Engineering

Vathsala Periyasamy’s role at Hexaware Technologies focuses on leading the design, development, and optimization of advanced technical solutions for modern enterprises. With deep expertise in system architecture on cloud computing, particularly using Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud platform that provides various services for storing and managing data. She designs and manages systems that efficiently handle large amounts of data, implementing customized solutions that ensure security and scalability.

Her expertise is further reflected in her contributions to the field, such as authoring the “AWS Security Handbook: Safeguarding Your Cloud Assets,” a resource to enhance cloud security practices. This work demonstrates her commitment to advancing industry standards and providing practical solutions to safeguard cloud assets.

In 2024, she was awarded the Bronze Globee Award for Women in IT, recognizing her contributions to providing secure and scalable cloud solutions. “Receiving this award was a notable experience and a reminder of the importance of our cloud computing work,” she reflects.

Beyond her technical achievements, she is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of IT professionals. As a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in the USA and a fellow of the British Computer Society in the U.K., she organizes sessions to impart industry-standard knowledge to aspiring engineers and actively supports global initiatives for women in technology.

Modernizing IT Infrastructure and Addressing Challenges

The senior technical architect’s leadership at Hexaware Technologies has been instrumental in improving the IT infrastructure of their client, a major player in the secondary housing mortgage market. One key area of her work is cloud migration, moving data and applications from on-premise servers to the cloud. This has set benchmarks for efficiency and scalability within the housing sector and significantly enhanced the company’s operations.

Focusing on tailored strategies, she has foreseen and addressed potential challenges, facilitating successful implementation. She tackled data security by managing the safe migration of sensitive financial data while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. Another challenge involved integrating modern cloud solutions with older legacy systems, which required careful planning to maintain seamless operation across platforms.

Additionally, Vathsala Periyasamy balanced cost and performance, implementing scalable solutions within budget constraints and addressing the housing sector’s evolving needs to ensure long-term sustainability and growth. Building on these successes, she now turns her attention to the future of IT services in the financial sector and beyond.

Leading Innovations and Shaping the Future

Vathsala Periyasamy is driving significant advancements in data engineering and AI integration at Hexaware Technologies. Her expertise is preparing the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in big data analytics and AI-driven cloud solutions.

Her work combines AI with data engineering, ensuring Hexaware Technologies remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial sector and beyond. “Information technology is constantly changing, but with the right strategies and a commitment to continuous learning, staying ahead of the curve and delivering reliable results are attainable,” she asserts.

Vathsala Periyasamy’s focus on advancing cloud computing and data engineering is evident in her work with the secondary housing mortgage company. She consistently delivers customized solutions that meet specific industry needs while establishing growth potential and security standards.

Through her dedication to work, mentorship, and leadership, Vathsala Periyasamy continues to be a notable figure in the IT industry. Her ongoing influence in developing cloud and data solutions has a sustained impact on the organizations she supports and the industry.