Semiconductor Stocks – Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in India

The semiconductor industry is a component of modern technology. With the growing demand for electronic devices and innovations in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), the semiconductor sector is set for significant growth.

In this article, we will explore the Top Semiconductor Stocks in India.

Below is the list of Top Semiconductor Stocks based on Market Capitalization and Return:

Name Market Cap (Cr) Close Price (Rs) 1Y Return % HCL Technologies Limited 4,77,916.66 1,766.05 38.41 Bharat Electronics Limited 2,08,255.60 284.90 113.81 Vedanta Limited 1,81,166.24 464.05 114.24 ABB India Limited 1,57,436.27 7,429.45 80.8 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited 1,07,666.70 704.40 80.57 Havells India Limited 1,02,718.13 1,638.40 31.48 Polycab India Limited 97,460.53 6,480.40 31.66 Dixon Technologies (India) Limited 84,139.83 14,061.60 175.63 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 83,221.31 239 97.77 Tata Elxsi Limited 43,733.47 7,021.85 -7.91

Best Semiconductor Stocks in India

Semiconductor companies design, manufacture, and distribute chips that are integral to a wide range of applications. The following stocks represent leading companies in India’s semiconductor industry. These companies are expected to benefit from the rise in global technology demand and advancements in AI.

HCL Technologies Limited

HCL Technologies Limited is a leading global IT services company offering technology solutions, digital transformation, and consulting services. With a focus on innovation, HCL serves diverse industries worldwide, delivering IT infrastructure, engineering, and business process services to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate growth.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a prominent Indian defense and aerospace company specializing in advanced electronics and communication equipment. Catering to military and civilian needs, BEL develops radars, electronic warfare systems, and communication devices, driving India’s self-reliance in defense technology.

Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, aluminum, copper, iron ore, and oil and gas. Operating globally, Vedanta focuses on sustainable practices and innovation to produce essential resources for industries while supporting community development and environmental conservation.

ABB India Limited

ABB India Limited is a leading technology company specializing in automation and power solutions. Offering innovative products and systems for industries and utilities, ABB drives digital transformation through electrification, robotics, and industrial automation, contributing to sustainable and energy-efficient operations.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited is a key player in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment. The company offers transformers, switchgear, and automation systems, supporting energy infrastructure development with efficient and reliable solutions for diverse sectors.

Havells India Limited

Havells India Limited is a leading electrical goods manufacturer providing a wide range of products, including lighting, switches, cables, and appliances. Renowned for quality and innovation, Havells delivers energy-efficient solutions, enhancing safety and comfort in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Polycab India Limited

Polycab India Limited is a prominent manufacturer of wires, cables, and electrical solutions. With an extensive portfolio including fans, lighting, and appliances, Polycab emphasizes innovation and quality, serving industries and households across India and international markets.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited

Dixon Technologies Limited is India’s leading electronics manufacturing services provider, offering design and production for consumer electronics, appliances, and lighting. With a focus on innovation and Make-in-India initiatives, Dixon Technologies Limited serves global brands and supports the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a government-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise specializing in power generation equipment. BHEL provides advanced solutions for energy, transportation, and industry sectors, contributing significantly to India’s infrastructure development and self-reliance.

Tata Elxsi Limited

Tata Elxsi Limited is a global design and technology services leader, focusing on software development, system integration, and design services. Serving industries like automotive, media, and healthcare, Tata Elxsi drives innovation and digital transformation to enhance product experiences and operational efficiency.

