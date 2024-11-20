In an inspiring journey led by Ahmad Badeh, CEO of “Seeux,” the company strives to realize a vision that combines innovation and creativity. Badeh shares his thoughts on the project with a tone filled with passion and a deep belief in change. “I have always dreamed of a company that redefines the concept of cultural events and exhibitions in the Arab world. Today, with ‘Seeux,’ I see this dream coming to life in the heart of Saudi Arabia,” Badeh says, his voice brimming with hope.

The Company’s General Strategies: A Roadmap to Excellence

In every step “Seeux” takes, a well-thought-out strategy lies behind it. “For us, strategy is not just a plan; it’s a roadmap that fuses our vision with our ambition to build something lasting and grand,” says Badeh, who firmly believes that success is not a result of coincidence but of careful planning and hard work.

“Seeux” employs a mysterious and carefully crafted strategy, designed to maintain an element of surprise and excitement at every stage of growth. “We are building our story step by step, laying the foundations for a beginning that exceeds expectations and opens doors for sustainable success,” Badeh adds with a confident smile.

Company Policy: A Vision Full of Passion

“At ‘Seeux,’ we don’t just create policy to guide our work; we embody a vision that we live by,” says Badeh. “Our company policy is a commitment to delivering excellence, a passion reflected in every aspect of our work.” “Seeux” adopts a policy based on flexibility and innovation, enabling the team to work creatively and diligently to achieve the company’s goals.

“We believe that management is not just about leading from the top but about inspiring others and helping them grow. True success lies in making others believe in the same dream you hold,” Badeh explains.

The Anticipated Launch: A Milestone Moment in Riyadh

With the launch date approaching, Badeh talks enthusiastically about the anticipated beginning of “Seeux” in Riyadh. “The beginning is not just a starting point; it’s a milestone that lays the foundation for a bright future,” says Badeh, noting that the team works tirelessly to prepare exhibitions and events that align with and support the Kingdom’s Vision.

“When we dream, we dream of being part of the great transformation that Saudi Arabia is undergoing and presenting something that reflects the beauty and culture of the Kingdom,” Badeh adds passionately. “This beginning is an opportunity to create an unforgettable impact and to build a bridge connecting the world with the Kingdom.”

Government Support: The Pulse Driving Our Success

“When you find support from a government that passionately pursues change, you can only feel pride and gratitude,” says Badeh. “Under the leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is not only a sponsor of projects; it is a partner for everyone seeking success at every step.”

Ahmad Badeh emphasizes that government support is one of the foundational pillars upon which “Seeux” relies to implement projects that achieve sustainable development and support Vision 2030. “True partnership is what makes success possible, and we are grateful for the warm welcome we encounter at every step.”

Saudi Arabia: A Global Success Story Guided by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

“Today, the Kingdom is a success story written with pride,” says Badeh. “Thanks to the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has become a global economic powerhouse that challenges expectations and sets new standards for success.” Ahmad Badeh views Vision 2030 not as just a future plan but as an invitation to realize dreams and build a nation that leads on the global stage in every field.

“We at ‘Seeux’ are part of this inspiring journey, and we believe that our role is to contribute to this monumental change. We are here to be part of this grand narrative, connecting cultures and people and making Saudi Arabia a center for innovation and excellence.”

Selecting Investors: Building Lasting Partnerships

“When you look for partners, you seek those who share the same vision and pursue the same dream,” Badeh explains. “We do not randomly attract investors; rather, we choose them carefully to ensure that they become part of our journey towards realizing Vision 2030.”

He adds, “Investment is not only about money; it is about investing in relationships and shared values. We are working to build partnerships that are part of our success story and contribute to supporting the national economy.”

Building the Brand: A Journey Filled with Passion and Quiet Work

“Seeux” is building its brand quietly yet with undeniable passion. “We believe that a brand is not just a name or a logo; it is a message that transcends boundaries and embodies the values we believe in,” says Badeh, pointing out that quiet work allows the company to focus on delivering a comprehensive experience.

“We build with patience because we know that success doesn’t come quickly; it comes to those who work wisely and persistently. Every detail, every step, we work on with love because we know that the brand is the heart that beats with the spirit of the team.”

A Glimpse of Ahmad Badeh

Ahmad Badeh, CEO of “Seeux,” is a media professional with boundless passion for building brands and achieving excellence. From his early days in the media industry, Badeh learned that leadership is not just a title; it is the ability to inspire others and bring visions beyond expectations to life. Ahmad leads “Seeux” with a vision brimming with passion and creativity, striving for sustainable success that becomes part of Saudi Arabia’s success story under Vision 2030.