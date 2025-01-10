SEED Secures Strategic Investment from Sui Foundation to Build a 100M-User Web3 Gaming Ecosystem on Sui

Despite billions of dollars being invested in Web3 gaming as a driver for mass adoption, the industry continues to grapple with major challenges such as complex onboarding processes and unsustainable growth strategies. While Telegram Miniapps have gained some traction as a potential solution, their limited gameplay and lack of on-chain integration hinder their long-term viability. SEED aims to address these gaps by delivering engaging gameplay combined with true on-chain integration.

SEED has received a strategic investment from the Sui Foundation, an organization committed to advancing the Sui blockchain’s growth, to unlock transformative potential in Web3 gaming. This collaboration is designed to build a next-generation on-chain gaming ecosystem that prioritizes sustainability, scalability, and innovation. Together, SEED and Sui aim to pioneer the first sustainable Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain, with a vision to reach 100 million users and establish a “blueprint” for the future of Web3 games.

With a user base exceeding 60 million, SEED App is not just focused on scalability and low transaction fees. Backed by the Sui Foundation, SEED is positioned to co-develop and shape the future of mass-user gaming, a crucial frontier for blockchain adoption. By operating on Sui, SEED becomes an integral part of the ecosystem, working closely with Sui’s supportive team to innovate, research, and grow collaboratively.

Strategic Investment and Ecosystem Growth

Evolving from a Telegram Miniapp, SEED is transforming into a messenger-based on-chain gaming ecosystem anchored by an innovative game inspired by the global success of Pokémon Go. Enhanced with VR, AI, and true on-chain mechanics, the next iteration of SEED will deliver immersive gameplay seamlessly integrated with blockchain technology, overcoming the limitations of existing Miniapps.

SEED’s ambitions extend far beyond its flagship game. Through the SEED Combinator Program, SEED and Sui Foundation will foster a durable ecosystem of games and applications, creating a self-sustaining Web3 ecosystem. This partnership includes initiatives to jointly research fully on-chain games, develop advanced tools and infrastructure for developers, and host programs to support builders within the ecosystem.

“Our partnership with SEED reflects a shared vision of leveraging blockchain technology to improve the gaming experience,” said Christian Thompson, Managing Director of Sui Foundation. “By leveraging Sui’s innovative infrastructure and unmatched scalability, we are excited to co-create a self-sustaining Web3 movement that empowers developers and engages millions of users worldwide.”

“At SEED, we believe in partnering with ecosystems that drive real impact. Choosing Sui as our technical backbone, with its unmatched scalability, efficiency, and developer-friendly architecture, enables us to empower builders and accelerate innovation. With Sui, we’re equipped to deliver on our mission at a whole new level.” – Dees, CEO of SEED.

From being the leading Play-to-Earn Telegram Miniapp with over 60 million players, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED ensures mass accessibility while creating an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications at unrivaled speed and low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build user-friendly experiences.

