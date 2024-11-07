Securing the Crypto Frontier: How Hacken is Battling Black Hats and Scammers

With a focus on ethical hacking and community-driven security, Hacken’s CEO Dyma Budorin reveals how they’re safeguarding the future of Web3 and protecting digital assets from the dark side of the crypto world.

In a recent interview with Dyma Budorin, CEO and founder of Hacken, several insightful aspects of ethical hacking and cybersecurity within the crypto and Web3 space were discussed. Hacken is a company that focuses on securing the digital landscape, providing services like penetration testing, stress testing, and a bug bounty platform aimed at protecting businesses from hackers, fraudsters, and scammers.



The Name “Hacken” and its Mission Budorin kicked off the interview by explaining the origin of the company’s name: “Hacken is a combination of ‘hacker’ and ‘token.’” He emphasized the company’s ethical approach, noting, “We stress test our clients’ products… find ways how they can lose their money so that they can fix them. We do it before the black hats do.” This succinctly highlights Hacken’s commitment to preemptively securing businesses against malicious actors by identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Budorin made it clear that Hacken’s services aren’t just limited to stopping hackers. The company also deals with fraudsters and scammers, who have become increasingly sophisticated in their methods. When asked about their bounty platform, Budorin added, “We’re protecting our industry not only from hackers but from scammers and fraudsters.”

The Role of Hacken’s Token and Its Evolution Hacken’s token system, introduced during their 2017 ICO, has played a crucial role in the company’s journey. Budorin recounted, “In 2017, we were young. We had a cybersecurity company, and our pitch won 33 Bitcoins. We did an ICO, and since then, we’ve been navigating the crypto space, building products, and ensuring cybersecurity.” The ICO marked the beginning of Hacken’s mission to develop innovative solutions for cybersecurity challenges in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem.

Having their own token has also acted as a source of motivation for the company. “It’s like being a public company… It gives you motivation, like a big brother watching you, so that you always innovate, always move forward,” Budorin said. The presence of their community, constantly observing Hacken’s progress, has propelled the company through difficult periods, especially during market downturns.

Cybersecurity Tips for Web3 Users Budorin provided some practical advice for individuals and businesses looking to safeguard their digital assets. When asked for general rules for asset protection, Budorin recommended, “If you already have capital, it’s better to keep it in a cold wallet and never use this wallet to interact with any DeFi protocols you don’t know.” He stressed the importance of cold storage, which involves keeping the majority of one’s funds in a secure, offline environment, separate from any risk-prone activities.

For hot wallets, which are used for everyday transactions, Budorin advised, “Experiment with small amounts, and never use Google when trying to find projects, because Google and Twitter are the best sources of phishing links.” This recommendation highlights the common pitfalls in the crypto space, where even the most cautious users can fall victim to phishing attacks.

“Password managers are a must,” he added, emphasizing that one of the biggest risks users face is reusing passwords across platforms. This simple step can drastically reduce the risk of account breaches. Furthermore, Budorin warned about the dangers of signing in with social media accounts on suspicious platforms, noting, “Hackers are so creative… They pretend to be from Bloomberg or CoinDesk, and once you sign in, your account is gone.”

NFTs and Their Vulnerability On the topic of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), Budorin pointed out that they are particularly vulnerable to theft. “NFTs are used for wallet verification for lots of different airdrops and events… It’s a common thing to authorize your wallet with NFTs,” he said. This authorization process, however, makes them an easy target for phishing attacks. Budorin advised users to keep their NFTs in separate accounts and turn on security features in wallets like MetaMask, saying, “You need to go to the settings and turn on contract pre-scans and anti-phishing tools. It’s manual, but very important.”

Hacken’s Future and Innovative Reward Pools Beyond its core services, Hacken is exploring innovative ways to incentivize ethical hackers while also providing value to its token holders. Budorin explained a unique system: “From every audit, we take 10% of the fees and put it into a USDT reward pool. People can stake their Hacken tokens, and if ethical hackers find mistakes that we missed, this pool goes to them.” This system not only rewards the ethical hacking community but also ensures Hacken’s audits maintain high standards.

In a world where cybersecurity risks are ever-evolving, Hacken’s model offers both businesses and the community a robust framework for navigating the crypto space safely. As Budorin concluded, Hacken’s mission remains clear: “We’re creating a real yield that comes from real business, not just printing tokens.”