Seasonal Gel Mani & Pedi Ideas to Match Your Style

Regarding fashion, beauty, and nail care, one may hardly find a woman who has not heard about the changes which occur with the change of seasons. Whether you are preparing for the summer holidays on a beach or enjoying the autumn cold with warm clothes when you are wearing shorts, your nails can also be another method of expressing yourself. As much as we’d all love to go out and paint our nails whatever color we want, it is always good to know how to get the best gel mani & pedi ideas that will complement our seasonal look besides keeping our nails healthy and strong.

THere at Gel Mani & Pedi located in Brooklyn, New York, it is our passion to idealize your nails for any occasion or events and any season of the year. If you want to try something new like a new gel pedicure, beautiful nail art or you want long lasting Shellac nails our professional nail technicians will be glad to assist you. Below are some of the seasonal tips that will help you to choose your next visit to our salon.

Spring: Soft Pastels Debs and Flowers Nail Designs

That is why it seems only logical to have fresh and new nails during this season of renewals; spring time. The popular colors of the season are referred to as pastel where they may incorporate light pinks, lavender and mint green. These colors are light, have a feeling of firmness like freshly iterative air and appropriate for any occasion.

For the next level of spunky and fanciness to your gel mani & pedi this spring, you can consider going for floral nail art. Though simple, flowers are the best symbol of spring season and they can easily be engraved on your nails in delicate styles. If you are looking for an easy to manage nail design but with some elegance, then shellac nails in delicate color tones are the best solution. They give the floors a glossy appearance and one can be able to do her or his chores on the floor for about two weeks without noticing any chips.

If one is interested in something more length, he/she should take nail extensions from us. With Cod Liver Oil and Nails one can obtain the extra length one wants, with all the benefits of strong, flexible and pretty nails associated with the spirit of spring.

Summer

This one is a little closer to home since bold colors are always a favorite and new designs are always enthralling.

For ladies summer is the best time for experimenting with their nails and going for bolder choices. Such shocking intense colors as electric blue, pink and orange are popular when the temperature rises. Not only can you see these colors clearly when the sun is shining, the type of clothing you wear during the summer, whether it is swimwear or sun dresses, harmonize well with the colors.

For such a gel pedicure, you can add some bright color to it together with some nail enhancements, including glitter or rhinestones. If you want to be more playful, try something fancy such as bright paintings, tropical inhabitants like palms, suns, or geometric shapes. With these glamorous colors you will be sure to turn heads next time you are by the pool or at the beach.

That is why, for example, if you are a person who is traumatic for your nails in the summer due to swimming or other activities – most likely, the Russian manicure is perfect for your hands. This is a detailed technique that adds a final touch to your nails while making certain that your cuticles are well protected for all the laborious activities one goes through during summer break. Accompany it with Russian gel manicure for even better results that will make it possible to withstand all the fun and frolic in the sun.

Fall

This color concept together with subtle designs can be best described as Warm Neutrals.

Thus, when the hot summer is coming to its end, one can observe that the warm colors like burnt-orange, deep burgundy and warm brown dominate the new collections. Heavier fabrics of these shades are comfortable, tasteful, and suitable for the colder season, boots and scarves, to name a few.

A gel pedicure in one of the colors that are associated with the autumn season will be an excellent addition to the clothing in the fall. You can check out some of the ideas below, but if you aren’t into flashy nail art, you can settle for minute features like gold foiling or simple stripes. For more formal occasions, the French manicure which is also regarded as the more chic manicure style, maybe a little changed by using deepers colors such as navy blue or burgundy.

For those wanting that added protection during the colder months shellac nails or nail enhancements such as nail extensions will keep your nails looking neat and tidy for weeks. At Gel Mani & Pedi, our professional nail care specialist aims to give our clients the best Gel manicure and Gel pedicure with our favorite and season’s trends while ensuring its durability.

Winter

The items in bold are questions to be addressed while using dark colors and glamorous additions popular in contemporary interior design.

Night and winter is probably the right time for the use of darker and, maybe, even more gloomy shades. Wine, navy blue, emerald green and purple are some of the best colors associated with the winter season for gel mani & pedi designs. These rich colors are fine; they can go well with winter apparels and accessories such as coats and gloves among others.

But if you want to spread the holiday cheer, then add glitters on your winter nails or metallic nail designs. They come with a dry manicure, which means you do not soak your nails and thus they will stay longer during the cold season. These are applicable on nails to minimize creating harsh lines while helping you maintain natural strength of your nails.

For an added glamorous touch you can go for a nail extension and extend the length of your nails and make them stand out this winter fashion forward look. Whether you’re planning for festive time and preparing for a holiday party or just feeling that, perhaps, some formal richness is lacking in your daily attire, nail services such as Russian manicure or Russian gel manicure will provide just the right touch of polish you need.

Conclusion

But you should know that your nails are one of the ways through which you can show off your personality irrespective of the season. With subtle hints of spring and nail art, vibrant summer designs, warm and natural shades of autumn and stunning winter touches, there is nothing better than a perfect gel mani & pedi for each season.

At Gel Mani & Pedi, we strive to provide the best nail treatments your nails can get and this remains our top strength.