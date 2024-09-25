Scott Dylan on The Promise and Perils of Superintelligence

The world stands on the edge of a technological revolution unlike anything we’ve seen before. Artificial intelligence is already reshaping industries, but superintelligence—AI that outperforms human cognition—will usher in a new era. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggests superintelligence could arrive within a few thousand days. This forces us to confront a future that feels more like science fiction than reality.

This leap isn’t just another step forward; it’s a transformation. Superintelligence could solve long-standing problems like climate change and disease eradication. Yet, it also presents enormous risks—shifts in the job market, economic divides, and ethical dilemmas. The responsibility to prepare ourselves for this new world is urgent.

Will Superintelligence Erase Jobs or Create New Ones?

Technological revolutions often prompt fears of job loss. Superintelligence will automate many tasks, but it will also create new roles. It’s not a question of whether jobs will change but how fast and who will be impacted.

AI will automate repetitive tasks, especially in data-driven fields. Yet, new opportunities will arise in AI management and collaboration. The difference this time is speed. Technology has often transformed the workforce gradually, but AI may bring rapid change. For workers to keep pace, governments and businesses must invest in reskilling. Lifelong learning programs are essential to preparing people for new opportunities.

Superintelligence will also drive the creation of entirely new industries, much like the internet gave rise to social media and e-commerce. Adaptability will define success in this new era.

Will Superintelligence Create an Unfair Advantage?

Superintelligence will likely widen the gap between companies that can afford it and those that cannot. Imagine a business that uses superintelligent AI to optimise operations and predict market trends. Now compare it to a competitor without that technology. The difference would be staggering.

We’ve already seen smaller-scale versions of this with automation. Early adopters of AI-powered tools reduced costs while smaller businesses struggled to keep up. With superintelligence, the divide could become even more pronounced.

To address this, governments must focus on making AI accessible. Public-private partnerships, open-source models, and collaborative research can help level the playing field. Superintelligence should benefit society as a whole, not just the world’s wealthiest corporations.

The Ethical Dilemmas of Superintelligence

Superintelligence raises ethical challenges on a scale we’ve never faced before. How do we ensure that it serves the public good? How do we protect against its potential for harm?

One of the biggest concerns is bias. AI systems already mirror human prejudices. In the future, a superintelligence used for healthcare or law enforcement could amplify these biases with disastrous consequences. Ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems is crucial. This requires collaboration between policymakers, technologists, and ethicists.

Safety is another critical issue. Without regulation, superintelligence could be weaponised for cyberattacks or even military use. Strict oversight is needed to ensure AI doesn’t become a tool for harm.

A Path Forward

Superintelligence offers an opportunity to redefine what progress means. It can unlock prosperity, accelerate innovation, and address global challenges. However, we must manage its risks with care and foresight.

Collaboration is essential. Governments, businesses, and society must work together to ensure superintelligence benefits everyone. Education systems must shift toward lifelong learning, and we must develop regulatory frameworks that ensure responsible AI use.

The rise of superintelligence is inevitable. The question is: Will we shape it, or will it shape us?

