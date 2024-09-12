Scott Dylan: How Mastercard’s Acquisition of Recorded Future Will Revolutionise Cybersecurity in the Payment Industry

In a move that underscores the rising importance of cybersecurity in the digital economy, Mastercard has announced its acquisition of global threat intelligence leader, Recorded Future, for $2.65 billion. This acquisition represents Mastercard’s latest effort to bolster its cybersecurity defences amid increasing global threats to financial systems and the wider digital ecosystem.

As cybercrime is expected to cost the world $9.2 trillion by the end of 2024, the acquisition of Recorded Future comes at a critical time. Mastercard is positioning itself not only as a leader in payments but also as a global powerhouse in cybersecurity. By integrating Recorded Future’s AI-driven threat intelligence, Mastercard aims to deliver a more comprehensive and proactive approach to defending its payment infrastructure, merchants, and consumers.

Why This Acquisition Matters

The financial services sector has always been a target for cybercriminals, but in recent years, the threat landscape has expanded dramatically. With the rise of AI, blockchain, and digital transformation, the need for advanced, real-time threat intelligence has become more pressing than ever. Mastercard’s acquisition of Recorded Future is not just a defensive measure; it’s a strategic move to ensure the safety and trustworthiness of its network, which connects more than 210 countries and territories.

Recorded Future, known for its Intelligence Cloud, offers real-time insights into emerging threats by analysing vast datasets from across the open web, dark web, and technical sources. The company serves over 1,900 clients across 75 countries, including the governments of 45 nations. By incorporating these capabilities into its existing cybersecurity services, Mastercard will be able to offer enhanced intelligence, fraud prevention, and decisioning tools that extend beyond payments into the broader digital economy.

Craig Vosburg, Mastercard’s Chief Services Officer, described the acquisition as a way to “innovate faster, create smarter models, and anticipate emerging threats before cyberattacks can take place.” This focus on anticipation and prevention is crucial, as the nature of cyber threats is evolving at an unprecedented pace.

A Proactive Approach to Cybersecurity

Historically, cybersecurity strategies have been largely reactive, with businesses scrambling to respond to breaches after the damage has been done. However, the integration of Recorded Future’s technology with Mastercard’s existing systems will allow for a more proactive approach. By analysing billions of data points across multiple channels, Recorded Future’s AI-driven insights will enable Mastercard to anticipate potential threats before they manifest into actual attacks.

This move also builds on Mastercard’s history of cybersecurity-focused acquisitions. Over the past few years, Mastercard has steadily expanded its capabilities through acquisitions such as RiskRecon, a third-party risk management firm, and CipherTrace, a cryptocurrency intelligence company. Each of these investments has helped Mastercard enhance its suite of services to offer more robust fraud prevention, identity verification, and cyber resilience.

The Role of AI in Payment Security

One of the most significant benefits of this acquisition is the use of AI to streamline threat detection and mitigation. Both Mastercard and Recorded Future leverage AI to process immense amounts of data and identify patterns that signal potential cyber threats. This AI-supported service is already proving its worth; for instance, Mastercard and Recorded Future have collaborated on a service that identifies compromised payment cards more quickly and accurately. Since its introduction earlier this year, the service has doubled the rate at which compromised cards are identified.

As the payment industry increasingly relies on digital transactions, AI’s role in identifying and preventing fraud will become even more critical. Mastercard’s ability to deploy Recorded Future’s AI-driven threat intelligence across its global network will not only strengthen its own defences but also provide its customers—financial institutions, governments, and merchants—with cutting-edge tools to combat fraud and cybercrime.

A Broader Impact on the Digital Economy

The significance of the Recorded Future acquisition extends beyond the payments industry. As more businesses adopt digital technologies, cyber resilience has become a fundamental requirement for sustained growth and innovation. Mastercard’s acquisition is a clear signal to the market that companies must invest in sophisticated cybersecurity measures to safeguard the integrity of their systems and data.

Recorded Future’s CEO, Christopher Ahlberg, stated that the acquisition would enable the company to “help more businesses and governments determine the steps to realise their full potential.” The combination of Mastercard’s global reach and Recorded Future’s intelligence capabilities creates opportunities for new cybersecurity innovations that will have a ripple effect across various industries.

With cyber threats continuing to grow in scale and complexity, businesses are recognising that threat intelligence is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Mastercard’s acquisition of Recorded Future sets a new standard for how global enterprises should approach cybersecurity—not just as a defensive measure but as a strategic advantage.

Looking Ahead

Once the acquisition closes in early 2025, Mastercard will likely double down on its efforts to develop new AI-driven threat intelligence solutions. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, companies like Mastercard will need to stay ahead of the curve by continuously innovating and improving their cybersecurity capabilities.

This acquisition is just the latest example of how cybersecurity is becoming an integral part of the digital economy. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital services, the need for trust and security has never been more critical. With Recorded Future in its portfolio, Mastercard is not only safeguarding its own future but also setting a precedent for how companies can build resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.