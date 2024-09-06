Schneider Geospatial Acquires Systems Development Group 

Schneider Geospatial has acquired Systems Development Group (SDG).

Indianapolis-based Schneider Geospatial, a leading provider of GIS-based SaaS solutions for the GovTech industry, on Friday said it has acquired Systems Development Group (SDG), a leading regional provider of technology solutions for local governments across the state of New York. This marks the eighth acquisition by Schneider Geospatial since its founding.

SDG will join Schneider Geospatial and operate as an integrated business serving over 1,000 state and local government clients across 34 states. SDG’s popular Image Mate Online (IMO) offering and supporting services will become part of Schneider Geospatial’s industry-leadingParcel Management solution portfolio, the company said.

Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial, said, “We are excited to welcome SDG to Schneider Geospatial. The newly combined and integrated team will remain focused on delivering exceptional customer service and product innovation to all of our clients.” ​

John Kelly, President of SDG, expressed enthusiasm about joining Schneider Geospatial, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of Schneider Geospatial’s vision of transforming the GovTech industry. Our combined expertise and shared commitment to excellence will pave the way for groundbreaking advances in Parcel Management and citizen engagement.”

This strategic acquisition shows Schneider Geospatial’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of GovTech solutions and facilitating digital transformation in government operations.

Schneider Geospatial acquires the Elevate Product and Local Government Consulting Practice from 39 Degrees North.

On July 6th, 2020, Schneider Geospatial, LLC, and 39 Degrees North, LLC, announced Schneider’s acquisition of the Elevate product and the local government consulting practice from 39 Degrees, a leading service provider of Geographic Information Systems “GIS” and real estate web portals in the local government market. The acquisition adds additional clients and resources to one of the largest organizations of its kind in the US. It also expands Schneider Geospatial’s Indiana county client base to include over two-thirds of the state.

The Elevate clients and team will be incorporated into Schneider Geospatial and will operate as an integrated business serving nearly 600 local government clients in 28 states, Schneider said.

About Systems Development Group (SDG)

Systems Development Group (SDG) is a leading provider of geo-centric property record and analysis solutions in the GovTech industry. With a strong focus on accuracy, efficiency, and intuitive data visualization, SDG empowers citizens with data and enables assessing offices across New York State to make informed decisions. By offering innovative tools that simplify complex tasks, SDG enables its clients to deliver enhanced services to their communities.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is one of the nation’s largest providers of GIS-based SaaS solutions for Parcel Management, Permitting and Licensing, and Asset management in the GovTech industry. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, Schneider Geospatial empowers over a thousand state and local governments across the United States with comprehensive solutions and expert services to optimize and improve decision-making while enhancing public service delivery. The company offers a robust suite of solutions that centralize data from various systems and departments into one user-friendly view, integrated with GIS, to deliver accurate information 24/7. Through strategic acquisitions and a customer-centric approach, Schneider Geospatial continues to shape the future of GovTech solutions.