Scaling Cloud Networks: Lessons from a Cloud Leader Who Built a 25T Backbone

As businesses shift their operations to the cloud in record numbers, the demand for robust, scalable, and reliable network infrastructure has never been greater. The global cloud computing market is expected to reach $1.25 trillion by 2028, underscoring the critical need for networks capable of supporting this rapid expansion. For companies of all sizes, particularly hyperscalers that rely on vast amounts of data, building resilient and scalable cloud networks is no longer optional—it’s essential.

To understand how industry leaders are meeting these challenges, we spoke with Kapil Patil, Principal Technical Program Manager at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Kapil, who led the development of a 25-terabit (25T) backbone network at Oracle, brings invaluable insights from his work scaling some of the largest cloud infrastructures in the world.

“The cloud isn’t just about storage anymore,” says Kapil. “It’s about speed, security, and the ability to scale seamlessly. And that means the underlying network infrastructure has to be both resilient and flexible enough to handle exponential growth.” Kapil’s work at Oracle involved the overhaul of OCI’s backbone network, a project that addressed the growing demands of hyperscaler clients like Uber, Nvidia, and Zoom. With data needs skyrocketing and performance expectations higher than ever, Kapil and his team set out to build a network that could not only meet current demands but also anticipate future growth.

Lessons in Scaling

One of the first lessons Kapil shares about scaling cloud networks is the importance of understanding the unique demands of hyperscaler clients. “When you’re dealing with clients like Uber and Nvidia, you’re not just managing large amounts of data—you’re managing data that has to move fast and securely across the globe,” explains Kapil.

This challenge is further complicated by the need for high availability and minimal downtime. According to a report by Gartner, companies lose an average of $5,600 per minute due to IT downtime. For hyperscalers, where every second counts, building a network that minimizes these risks is critical. “In our work at Oracle, we focused on enhancing both capacity and redundancy,” says Kapil. “By upgrading to high-capacity routers and leveraging both terrestrial and sub-sea cabling, we were able to increase metro capacity to 25T, ensuring that our clients had the bandwidth they needed without sacrificing reliability.”

Kapil’s role in transforming OCI’s backbone network demonstrates the value of investing in high-capacity infrastructure early. The $35 million project not only expanded Oracle’s network capacity but also positioned the company to handle future data demands, ensuring long-term scalability for its growing client base.

The Role of Automation and AI

Another key component of scaling cloud networks, according to Kapil, is the use of automation and AI to manage complexity. “As cloud networks grow, the complexity of managing those networks grows exponentially,” says Kapil. “That’s where automation and AI-driven tools come in. They allow us to proactively manage network performance and predict future needs, which is critical for staying ahead of demand.”

At Oracle, Kapil spearheaded the development of an AI-driven backbone simulator tool that used machine learning and time-series data modeling to forecast network demand and optimize performance. “We were able to reduce latency by 20% and cut costs by 18% by using AI to anticipate network bottlenecks before they happened,” he notes. This kind of proactive network management is becoming increasingly important as companies adopt multi-cloud strategies and distribute workloads across various platforms. “AI allows us to automate many of the repetitive tasks that come with managing large networks, from monitoring traffic patterns to identifying security vulnerabilities. This not only improves efficiency but also reduces the risk of human error, which is a major factor in network downtime,” says Kapil.

Building for the Future

Looking ahead, Kapil emphasizes that the future of cloud networking will be shaped by the ability to build networks that are not only scalable but also resilient and secure. “As we move into an era where data is the most valuable asset for many businesses, ensuring that networks can grow, adapt, and protect that data will be the key to success,” he says.

One of the major initiatives Kapil is currently leading involves transforming OCI’s backbone network to support the next generation of cloud computing. By implementing cutting-edge technologies like 400G links and high-capacity routers, Kapil’s team is preparing for the next wave of digital transformation. “When we talk about scaling networks, we’re really talking about building the foundation for future technologies—whether that’s AI, IoT, or 5G,” says Kapil. “The cloud networks of tomorrow will need to be faster, more secure, and more adaptable than ever before, and that means investing in the right infrastructure today.”

Conclusion

Kapil Patil’s work in scaling cloud networks at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a masterclass in how to build resilient, scalable cloud infrastructure that can meet the growing demands of hyperscaler enterprises. His leadership on projects like the 25T backbone network has not only enhanced Oracle’s capacity to serve its clients but also set the stage for the future of cloud networking. By leveraging automation, AI, and proactive management strategies, Kapil has demonstrated that the key to scaling cloud networks lies in anticipating future needs and building with flexibility in mind. As businesses continue to rely on cloud platforms to deliver critical services, the lessons Kapil has learned from building some of the largest cloud networks in the world offer invaluable insights for any organization looking to scale its own infrastructure.

Kapil’s career at Oracle and AWS, where he has led transformative projects for major clients, highlights his expertise in cloud networking and his ability to drive innovation in one of the most critical areas of modern business. As cloud computing evolves, leaders like Kapil will be at the forefront of ensuring that the networks powering our digital world are equipped to handle the demands of tomorrow.