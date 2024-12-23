Say Goodbye to Brassiness: 7 Popular Purple Shampoo Review 2025

Do you always get tired of battling brassiness in your blonde, silver, or highlighted hair? You’re not alone, since maintaining that cool-toned glow can feel like an uphill struggle until now. But, no more worries. The ultimate solution for your healthy blonde hair is here——Purple Shampoo.
Brassiness refers to the yellow tones that can develop in blonde hair due to daily activities like sun exposure, hard water, or fading color treatments. Purple shampoo works through the principles of color wheel theory. We can use a cool color against a warm color to get a color that doesn’t interfere with the target color. And we can see the that purple pigments in the shampoo are directly opposite yellow, which would help to get rid of the yellow brassiness.
Our editor invited experts to review 7 of the most popular purple shampoos, all of which are best-sellers available on Amazon. They conducted an honest evaluation based on factors such as anti-brassiness effectiveness, fragrance, and more.
L’Oreal Paris Brass Toning Purple Shampoo
Hair type: Damaged, Bleached hair
Key Ingredients: Coco-Betaine, Citric Acid, Acid Violet 43
Sulfate free: Yes
Scent: Violet & Thyme
Effectiveness: Fairly neutralizes brassiness
Advantage: Maintains hair color, Gulten-free
Disadvantage: Might dry out hair
Colorlomo Bye Bye Yellow Purple Shampoo
Hair type: Blonde and highlighted, Dry hair
Key Ingredients：Amino Acids, Glycerin, Acid Violet 43
Sulfate free: Yes
Scent: Floral
Effectiveness: Nice icy tone
Advantage: Banish unwanted yellow tone, gently cleanse, restores moisture
Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo
Hair type: Color treated
Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine
Sulfate free: No
Scent: Floral
Effectiveness: Silver tone
Advantage: Remove yellow tones, fights dryness
Disadvantage: May cause allergies
Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo
Hair type: Color treated
Key Ingredients：Salicylic acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate
Sulfate free: No
Scent: Orange
Effectiveness: Nice white tone
Advantage: Leave hair feeling soft and refreshed, gentle cleanse
Disadvantage: Would leave darker blonde more orange
Fanola No Yellow Shampoo
Hair type: Blonde with serious brassiness tone
Key Ingredients: Citric Acid, Acid Violet, Sodium Laureth Sulfate
Sulfate free: No
Scent: Strong smell
Effectiveness: Strong toning but too much purple pigments
Advantage: Affordable
Disadvantage: Stains hands quickly with too much pigments
Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo
Hair type: Blonde, Highlighted Hair
Key Ingredients: Ultra Violet Neutralizers, Sodium Laureth Sulfate
Sulfate free: No
Scent: Floral
Effectiveness: Fairly remove brassiness
Advantage: Nice brass-neutralizing & moisturizing capabilities, doesn’t stain hands
Disadvantage: Pricy
Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Purple Toning Shampoo
Hair type: All
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine
Sulfate free: Yes
Scent: Unscented
Effectiveness: Nice silver tone
Advantage: Neutralizes unwanted brassiness, gentle cleanse
Disadvantage: Pricy
How often and how to use the purple shampoo?
Generally, the experts recommend that using purple shampoo once per week, but it really depends on your own hair color situation. When you use purple shampoo, the purple pigment temporarily deposits onto the hair’s surface, so the longer you leave it on (usually 1–5 minutes, depending on the desired effect), the more the pigment neutralizes unwanted yellow tones.
Come and check out the following hair colors which need purple shampoo to stay beautiful!
If you are：Platinum Blonde, Icy Silver Blonde, Ash Blonde, Cool Beige Blonde, Creamy Blonde, Vanilla Blonde, Pearl Blonde, Mushroom Blonde, Siamese Cat Hair Color White Blonde, Champagne Blonde, Honey Ash Blonde, Smoky Blonde, Sandy Blonde, Frosted Blonde, Ice Blue Blonde, Lavender Blonde, Pastel Lilac, Steel Grey, Silver Grey, Blonde Balayage, and so on…
With so many amazing options and expert recommendations, finding the perfect purple shampoo for your hair care routine has never been easier. Whether you’re looking to neutralize brassiness, maintain a cool-toned glow, or simply elevate your hair care game, these top-rated purple shampoos are here to save the day. Say goodbye to those pesky yellow tones and hello to vibrant, radiant locks! Explore your favorite option, and let your hair shine brighter than ever.