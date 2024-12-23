Say Goodbye to Brassiness: 7 Popular Purple Shampoo Review 2025

Do you always get tired of battling brassiness in your blonde, silver, or highlighted hair? You’re not alone, since maintaining that cool-toned glow can feel like an uphill struggle until now. But, no more worries. The ultimate solution for your healthy blonde hair is here——Purple Shampoo.

Brassiness refers to the yellow tones that can develop in blonde hair due to daily activities like sun exposure, hard water, or fading color treatments. Purple shampoo works through the principles of color wheel theory. We can use a cool color against a warm color to get a color that doesn’t interfere with the target color. And we can see the that purple pigments in the shampoo are directly opposite yellow, which would help to get rid of the yellow brassiness.

Our editor invited experts to review 7 of the most popular purple shampoos, all of which are best-sellers available on Amazon. They conducted an honest evaluation based on factors such as anti-brassiness effectiveness, fragrance, and more.

L’Oreal Paris Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

Hair type: Damaged, Bleached hair

Key Ingredients: Coco-Betaine, Citric Acid, Acid Violet 43

Sulfate free: Yes

Scent: Violet & Thyme

Effectiveness: Fairly neutralizes brassiness

Advantage: Maintains hair color, Gulten-free

Disadvantage: Might dry out hair

Colorlomo Bye Bye Yellow Purple Shampoo

Hair type: Blonde and highlighted, Dry hair

Key Ingredients：Amino Acids, Glycerin, Acid Violet 43

Sulfate free: Yes

Scent: Floral

Effectiveness: Nice icy tone

Advantage: Banish unwanted yellow tone, gently cleanse, restores moisture

Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo

Hair type: Color treated

Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine

Sulfate free: No

Scent: Floral

Effectiveness: Silver tone

Advantage: Remove yellow tones, fights dryness

Disadvantage: May cause allergies

Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Hair type: Color treated

Key Ingredients：Salicylic acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Sulfate free: No

Scent: Orange

Effectiveness: Nice white tone

Advantage: Leave hair feeling soft and refreshed, gentle cleanse

Disadvantage: Would leave darker blonde more orange

Fanola No Yellow Shampoo

Hair type: Blonde with serious brassiness tone

Key Ingredients: Citric Acid, Acid Violet, Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Sulfate free: No

Scent: Strong smell

Effectiveness: Strong toning but too much purple pigments

Advantage: Affordable

Disadvantage: Stains hands quickly with too much pigments

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo

Hair type: Blonde, Highlighted Hair

Key Ingredients: Ultra Violet Neutralizers, Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Sulfate free: No

Scent: Floral

Effectiveness: Fairly remove brassiness

Advantage: Nice brass-neutralizing & moisturizing capabilities, doesn’t stain hands

Disadvantage: Pricy

Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Purple Toning Shampoo

Hair type: All

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Sulfate free: Yes

Scent: Unscented

Effectiveness: Nice silver tone

Advantage: Neutralizes unwanted brassiness, gentle cleanse

Disadvantage: Pricy

How often and how to use the purple shampoo?

Generally, the experts recommend that using purple shampoo once per week, but it really depends on your own hair color situation. When you use purple shampoo, the purple pigment temporarily deposits onto the hair’s surface, so the longer you leave it on (usually 1–5 minutes, depending on the desired effect), the more the pigment neutralizes unwanted yellow tones.

Come and check out the following hair colors which need purple shampoo to stay beautiful!

If you are：Platinum Blonde, Icy Silver Blonde, Ash Blonde, Cool Beige Blonde, Creamy Blonde, Vanilla Blonde, Pearl Blonde, Mushroom Blonde, Siamese Cat Hair Color White Blonde, Champagne Blonde, Honey Ash Blonde, Smoky Blonde, Sandy Blonde, Frosted Blonde, Ice Blue Blonde, Lavender Blonde, Pastel Lilac, Steel Grey, Silver Grey, Blonde Balayage, and so on…

With so many amazing options and expert recommendations, finding the perfect purple shampoo for your hair care routine has never been easier. Whether you’re looking to neutralize brassiness, maintain a cool-toned glow, or simply elevate your hair care game, these top-rated purple shampoos are here to save the day. Say goodbye to those pesky yellow tones and hello to vibrant, radiant locks! Explore your favorite option, and let your hair shine brighter than ever.