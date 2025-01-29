Samsung’s All new Galaxy Z Fold6, Here is what it has to offer.

While in 2023 Samsung was able to make changes to its foldable display miracle phones (e.g. the annoying and not very aesthetic gaps disappeared) that made people turn their heads, this year we have once again entered a year when the extent of development can only be described as “obligatory wrinkle-removal”. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 both received the most powerful mobile processor of our time, but beyond that, the only significant changes that can be reported are that the model that can be opened into a tablet has become slightly smaller and lighter, and the clamshell phone finally got a normal main camera and a larger action. Of course, new artificial intelligence functions have arrived, but significant progress cannot be talked about even with great goodwill.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

The Fold6, which can be opened into a tiny tablet, is the exact opposite of the Flip6 in that the biggest changes are in the exterior. Both of the handsets carry a hefty retail tag, unlike the infinix new model 2025 price in pakistan. When folded, the phone measures just 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1 millimeters, making it slightly shorter and thinner, but slightly wider, than its predecessor, which debuted last year.

The partial reduction in size has been good for the device, as it has become more elegant, more livable and 14 grams lighter (239 grams). The difference in thickness of only 1.3 millimeters does not matter much on paper, but in reality, this achievement of the manufacturer is greatly overshadowed by the fact that the Honor Magic V2, which debuted in January , still beats it badly with its 9.9 millimeters, and moreover, the latest model from this series, called the V3, will soon arrive, which will be even thinner.

Thanks to the change in size, the external display has grown (6.3 inches), which is now somewhat closer to traditional smartphones, but the internal display still has to be 6.7 inches – but the brightness can reach 2000 nits this year.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset optimized for Galaxy devices, accompanied by 12 gigabytes of memory and selectable storage sizes (256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB). The hardware are further complemented by a larger vapor chamber than before, which Samsung promises will have a positive effect on the performance that can be squeezed out of the device. You cannot find such chambers in the midrange of the galaxy A series, however, Samsung Galaxy a35 price in Pakistan do justify what it has to offer in terms of the specs.

Like its little brother, the Fold6 has received IP48 dust and splash resistance, but there are no changes in terms of cameras, we get exactly the same as last year. A 4-megapixel selfie camera inside, a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the external display, and on the back, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide unit await users.

The battery also remains at 4400 mAh, and here too we have to make do with the ridiculously fast 25-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging. The Samsung mobile will also be available in stores with the Android 14 operating system and One UI 6.1.1 interface equipped with AI innovations, on July 24, in silver, pink and blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specifications: