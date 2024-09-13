Samsung Electronics Receives 45 Awards and 2 Golds at 2024 International Design Excellence Awards

Samsung Electronics has received 45 awards, two gold, one silver, and two bronze awards at the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards.

Takeaway Points

Samsung Electronics has received 45 awards, two gold, one silver, and two bronze awards at the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards.

IDEA is one of the world’s most prestigious design award programs that is held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA).

On Thursday, Samsung Begins Industry’s First Mass Production of QLC 9th-Gen V-NAND for AI Era.

Samsung Electronics Celebrates Big Win

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has received recognition for its design excellence at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024. The accolades include two Gold, one Silver and two Bronze awards, as well as 40 finalists.

TM Roh, President and Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics, said, “These awards serve as important validation of our relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of design while still ensuring our creations resonate with people. As we move forward, we’ll maintain a keen focus on developing innovative designs that both enrich the lives of our users and also stay true to each product’s essence.”

What is IDEA?

IDEA is one of the world’s most prestigious design award programs that is held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Founded in 1980, IDEA acknowledges achievements in industrial design. This year, IDEA has selected winners in 20 categories, including home, consumer technology, and digital interaction. Key criteria for evaluation also include design innovation, benefit to the user, benefit to society, and more.

About the Awards

According to the report, Samsung earned two gold awards for the Galaxy AI UX and Advanced Design Concepts for Appliance Accessories; a silver award for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a foldable smartphone that uses a new form factor and a larger cover display to maximize the user experience; and earned two bronze awards for the Galaxy Tab S9 Series and AI Vision Inside. Others include a total of 45 awards for TVs, home appliances, and smartphones.

Samsung Begins Industry’s First Mass Production of QLC 9th-Gen V-NAND for AI Era

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that it has begun mass production of its one-terabit (Tb) quad-level cell (QLC) 9th-generation vertical NAND (V-NAND).

With the industry’s first mass production of QLC 9th-generation V-NAND, following the industry’s first triple-level cell (TLC) 9th-generation V-NAND production in April this year, Samsung is solidifying its leadership in the high-capacity, high-performance NAND flash market, the company said.

SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President and Head of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, said, “Kicking off the successful mass production of QLC 9th-generation V-NAND just four months after the TLC version allows us to offer a full lineup of advanced SSD solutions that address the needs for the AI era. As the enterprise SSD market shows rapid growth with stronger demand for AI applications, we will continue to solidify our leadership in the segment through our QLC and TLC 9th-generation V-NAND.”

Samsung said it plans to expand applications of the QLC 9th-generation V-NAND, starting with branded consumer products and extending into mobile Universal Flash Storage (UFS), PCs, and server SSDs for customers, including cloud service providers.