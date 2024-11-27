Samsung Electronics appoints new leaders.

Samsung Electronics has appointed new leaders.

Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, was named CEO, and Jinman Han was promoted to President and will become the Head of Foundry Business.

Seok Woo Nam will become Chief Technology Officer of Foundry Business, a newly created position.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced new leadership for the next phase of the company’s growth and to strengthen its future competitiveness, focusing on the semiconductor business.

According to the company, Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, was named CEO and will also become the Head of Memory Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Jinman Han was promoted to President and will become the Head of Foundry Business, while Seok Woo Nam will become Chief Technology Officer of Foundry Business, a newly created position.

JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division, will also lead a newly-created committee that will focus on strengthening product quality across the company, Samsung added.

About the new executives

Jinman Han was formerly Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions America, leading the company’s semiconductor business in the U.S. Previously, he worked in design teams for DRAM and Flash memory and has also led SSD development and strategic marketing.

Seok Woo Nam, previously President and Head of FAB Engineering & Operations, is an expert in semiconductor process development and manufacturing with extensive experience in memory process technology and foundry manufacturing technology.

Hansung Ko, CEO of Samsung Bioepis, has vast experience in developing new business areas such as biotechnology and is expected to lead efforts in finding new growth opportunities.

Other appointments

The company listed other people who were also appointed as: Yong Kwan Kim was named President of Management Strategy at DS Division; previously Executive Vice President of Business Support TF; Wonjin Lee was named President and Head of Global Marketing Office; formerly executive advisor for Samsung Electronics; and President Hark Kyu Park will move to the Business Support TF; previously Chief Financial Officer.

Samsung Knox Native Solution Receives Certification from BSI

On Nov 26, 2024, Samsung announced that Samsung Knox Native Solution, a platform that enables fast and easily accessible secure communications tailored for governmental authorities and enterprises, has received certification from the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI), also known as the German Federal Office for Information Security. Developed in close collaboration with the BSI, the Knox Native Solution creates a dedicated, secure environment on mobile devices, delivering fortified security to meet extremely rigorous requirements.

Tuncay Sandikci, Director of MX B2B at Samsung Electronics Germany, commented, “We are honored to receive this certification from the BSI as proof of our commitment to meeting rigorous security standards and providing fortified mobile security solutions to a growing list of governments and enterprises worldwide. In an increasingly hyperconnected world, we remain dedicated to empowering all users with secure, privacy-driven experiences that put transparency and user choice at the forefront.”

With certifications from various government bodies worldwide, including Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Samsung continues to establish itself as a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, the report stated.