Salesforce Signs Deal to Acquire Tenyx.

Salesforce to Acquire Tenyx

Salesforce said on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tenyx, a developer of AI-powered voice agents that create natural and engaging conversational experiences, transforming customer service.

Upon close of the acquisition, Tenyx will extend Salesforce’s existing autonomous agent capabilities for Agentforce Service Agent by integrating Tenyx’s innovative voice AI solutions, specifically tailored for service use cases. With Tenyx’s expertise, Salesforce aims to advance its AI-driven solutions, delivering more intuitive and seamless customer interactions, Salesforce said.

Tenyx’s co-founders, Itamar Arel, CEO, and Adam Earle, CTO, and team will join Salesforce, helping to build the future of Salesforce’s agent offerings once the acquisition is closed, and the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025, ending October 31, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Tenxy commented on the acquisition, saying, “We are thrilled to announce that Tenyx has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM. This exciting development marks a new chapter for Tenyx as we continue our mission to deliver human-like voice AI solutions that enrich the way enterprise companies engage with their customers. We are proud to become part of the Salesforce family and look forward to the incredible opportunities this partnership will bring. Stay tuned for further updates as we move forward with this exciting new chapter.”

Slack Enhances Automation to Seamlessly Connect with Third-Party Systems

On Aug 26, 2024, Salesforce announced new innovations in Slack that make it easier for users to build automations, no matter their technical expertise.

For example, customers can now build a Slack workflow that automatically starts when an event occurs in a third-party app like PagerDuty, Asana, BitBucket, and more, Salesforce explained.

Rob Seaman, Chief Product Officer, Slack, said, “At Slack, one of our product principles is ‘don’t make me think.’ We’re applying that to the historically technical and time-consuming area of automation so that it’s an intuitive and delightful productivity driver — for everyone. These new features make the Slack platform even more powerful for every customer, giving both developers and end users the tools they need to easily automate any business process across their work apps, directly in the place they’re already working. As Slack continues to become the destination for getting work done, we’ll continue to make it as seamless as possible for users to create automated workflows and take productivity into their own hands.”

Anoop Narang, Head of Digital Workplace & Solutions, Rivian, commented, “Automation is a core capability that increases productivity and saves time for Rivian employees when doing repetitive work. Workflow Builder allows Slack users to easily create no-code automation at any experience level. With Workflow Builder, Slack is the place where users can easily connect workflows with other applications and platforms to achieve specific goals. Our Slack users created approximately 3,000 workflows in 2024 with heavy adoption in Production, Operation, and Service groups.”

According to Salesforce, companies need automation solutions that boost productivity without burdening IT, and no-code, user-friendly automation is an essential tool for achieving this goal.