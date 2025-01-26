Safe Investors In Bitcoin & Ethereum Are Adding Unknown 1Fuel Exchange To Portfolios As Cross Border Tech WOWs

Cross-border tech is wowing the smart investors in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). That’s one reason why these savvy investors are adding 1Fuel (OFT) to their portfolios. But why 1Fuel? That’s the question that everyone seems to be asking after seeing the rise of 1Fuel in its DeFi coin presale.

Well, for one, 1Fuel has announced plans to bring one-click cross-chain transactions to the blockchain industry. This addresses one of the most pressing issues crypto traders face these days. But that’s not all. Along with over 100x profit prospects, 1Fuel comes with some innovative features.

And we are here to cover everything that’s pushing Bitcoin and Ethereum holders to 1Fuel!

Bitcoin ETFs approach $40 billion in cumulative total net inflow

Bitcoin ETFs are stacking up massive inflows. According to Sosovalue, the cumulative total net inflow is nearing $40 billion. On January 24, 2024, they raked in a hefty $517.67 million.

Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge, adding $186.07 million to its impressive $22.52 billion holdings. Meanwhile, ARKB by Ark & 21 Shares pulled in $168.71 million. This goes on to show just how much attention Bitcoin is grabbing.

BTC itself hit an ATH of $109,114 on Donald Trump’s inauguration day but has since settled at $104,593. But, experts believe a $150,000 target is well within reach in Q1 2025.

But Bitcoin investors aren’t just relying on big milestones; they’re hedging their bets by adding 1Fuel, a DeFi coin tipped for 100x growth, to their portfolios. Even Ethereum holders are jumping in, which proves this presale token is the one to watch among top altcoins.

Ethereum struggles to stand tall against top altcoins like Solana

Ethereum’s dominance among top altcoins is being tested. And the numbers are truly hard to ignore. Looking at the data from DefiLlama, Ethereum’s TVL has crashed steadily from $107 billion in 2021 to $66 billion in 2025.

On the flip side, Solana is climbing, with its TVL growing to $11.4 billion and its daily transactions hitting a staggering 60-65 million. In fact, Solana has dwarfed Ethereum’s 1-1.2 million daily transactions.

Price-wise, ETH has been stuck in the $3,000-$3,400 range. At the moment, ETH is valued at $3,333. Experts predict it might push past $3,400 in Q1 2025, but it’s still far from its ATH of $4,891.

Frustrated Ethereum holders aren’t sitting idle. They’re snapping up 1Fuel, a promising DeFi coin that could be the best investment choice this year.

1Fuel is created to make crypto transactions a lot easier for traders and investors alike

Bitcoin and Ethereum portfolios might have dominated the market, but 1Fuel is quickly emerging as the hidden gem every smart investor needs.

With cross-border tech that makes crypto management simple, 1Fuel is becoming the go-to platform for traders and investors looking for efficiency, security, and privacy all rolled into one.

Managing multiple wallets for different blockchains? Nobody has time for that. 1Fuel’s one-click cross-chain transactions make everything simple. Forget swapping between tokens like Ethereum and BNB—just hold 1Fuel, and the wallet takes care of the rest. It’s smooth, simple, and saves you from endless headaches.

High transaction fees are another constant frustration, especially on networks like Ethereum. 1Fuel optimizes transaction costs. It finds the cheapest routes and makes sure you never overpay. It’s like having a built-in savings account for your crypto trades.

Security concerns keep many crypto users up at night. Whether it’s phishing scams or lost private keys, the risks are concerning. 1Fuel’s multi-layered security, including encryption and multi-signature protocols, keeps your assets safe and gives you peace of mind.

And let’s not overlook privacy. Every blockchain move can feel like a neon sign advertising your activity. But with 1Fuel’s disposable wallets and built-in privacy mixer, your financial data stays private and protected.

From solving daily crypto struggles to making the most complex transactions simple, 1Fuel is proving to be the answer the market has been waiting for.

OFT flies off the shelves in its DeFi coin presale: Buy now for 100x returns in 2025!

Crypto experts are calling OFT the next 100x altcoin and the numbers back it up. Now, in Stage 3 of its public presale, OFT is priced at $0.017. That’s a solid 70% increase from the Stage 1 price of $0.010. Over $1.5 million has already been raised, and the tokens are selling out fast.

The hype isn’t just about numbers. 1Fuel’s smart contract passed a rigorous audit. This only proves 1Fuel’s strong commitment to security and reliability.

If you’ve been searching for the next 100x altcoin, this is it. Don’t wait—get in now while OFT tokens are still available!

