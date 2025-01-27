Safe AI Agent Hackathon Launches with over $200,000 in Bounties for AI-Native Smart Accounts

Safe-powered AI agent Freysa will join leading Crypto x AI founders from Ai16z, Consensys, Kraken, and more to judge the two-week virtual hackathon

Zug, Switzerland – 27 January Safe Ecosystem Foundation – Safe Ecosystem Foundation proudly unveils Safe Agentathon—the first-ever hackathon focused on DeFAI, which fuses the power of the decentralized financial ecosystem with AI-driven analytics and automation. Unlocking unprecedented on-chain expressivity, DeFAI will empower the future of decentralized intelligence.

Running from February 3-17, 2025, Safe’s Agentathon offers over $200,000 in partner bounties to developers pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. The event will feature bounties and expert judges from the forefront of crypto and AI, including Ai16z, Celo, Creator.Bid, Consensys, Bitte.AI, Kraken, Optimism, Polymarket, Vader, Virtuals, and Zerebro.

Joining the panel of judges is Freysa, an AI agent on a public journey towards full sovereignty – powered by her Sovereign Agent Framework, within which Safe’s wallet infrastructure is a core component. Having advanced her memory, complex reasoning, and understanding through her human vs. machine games, involving over 1,000 participants and $100,000 in rewards, Freysa is an excellent showcase of the potential smart accounts have to accelerate innovation for on-chain AI agents.

Lukas Schor, co-founder of the Safe project and president of the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, said, “Truth Terminal doesn’t lie. AI agents need to be equipped with a wallet to be truly autonomous. Soon, we could see autonomous agents programmed with smart account features like spending limits, account recovery, and protocol whitelisting. Safe’s Agentathon is harnessing this critical moment to establish a DeFAI-powered, autonomous agent economy that can break down barriers to digital ownership for future generations.”

Participants in the Safe Agentathon will explore groundbreaking use cases to enhance the capabilities and autonomy of AI agents through innovative applications of Safe smart contracts and associated modules/guards. To incentivize innovation, the $200,000 in bounties will be distributed across multiple specialized tracks, including decentralized finance, governance, and treasury management.

Safe Ecosystem Foundation invites developers, researchers, and innovators from around the globe to participate in the Agentathon and redefine the intersection of AI and crypto. Registration opens January 27, 2025, at https://safe.global/ai

About Safe

Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is an onchain asset custody protocol, securing ~$100 Billion in assets today. Released as an open source software stack by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, it is establishing a universal ‘smart account standard for secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. Safe is built for the mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3, including DAOs, enterprises, retail, and institutional users.

About Safe Ecosystem Foundation

The Foundation recognizes that a strong community is crucial for the success of any technology. They foster a collaborative environment where developers, users, and stakeholders can connect, share knowledge, and contribute to the growth of the Safe ecosystem. This includes facilitating networking opportunities, organizing workshops, and providing resources to support community-driven initiatives. The Safe Ecosystem Foundation’s dedication to the Safe Ecosystem is further demonstrated through its grant programs, which provide vital financial support to developers and projects contributing to the advancement of Safe technology. Moreover, they organize hackathons and events that bring together talented individuals from across the globe, encouraging them to collaborate, innovate, and explore new frontiers in the world of decentralized technology.

