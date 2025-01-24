Saamir Mithwani: Transforming obstacles into opportunities

Turning one dollar into two is something he has always been good at; and he wants to use his skills and story to inspire others; and build an empire of success not just for himself but for other future leaders.

Saamir’s story reads like something from a rags to riches novel. However, he insists that he grew up in a middle-class family and made the big leap into wealth only through hard work and determination.

A high school dropout

As a high school dropout, the odds seemed stacked against Saamir. However, the talented professional proved the odds wrong and became a self-made millionaire in his 20s. Today, he is a multiple e-commerce brand founder, the founder of a leading dropshipping education academy, and the manager of an eight-figure e-commerce portfolio. He also calls himself ‘world traveller’ and ‘school builder’.

A Lamborghini owner, he remains humble and open about his success, and is determined to inspire others to create success for themselves through learning from his hard-earned, multiple business successes.

He explains how he started his journey selling shoes in middle school and that by the time he had made the decision to drop out of high school, he was already making $100K a month from his e-commerce business!

He started with Amazon, selling cheap electric lighters from China. Today, he runs multi-million dollar e-commerce brands.

Challenges bring life-changing lessons

Saamir says it was ‘the love for the game’ which motivated him to get into e-commerce to begin with. However, at one point in his journey, he had to leave a well-known platform when he felt he had hit a wall in terms of sales and customer response. He speaks of this dark time in his career and how the challenges he faced taught him one of his most valuable lessons yet.

“I realised I had lost my love for the game – which is the thrill I got since I was a young boy in turning one dollar into two. I learned I had to find my passion for what I did in the process. Too often people focus on results and this steals their joy, which invariably impacts end results. Focusing on the journey has rekindled my love for what I do and the sales figures show,” he says.

He quotes inspirational entrepreneur Alex Hormozi: “‘You don’t become confident by shouting affirmations in the mirror, but by having a stack of undeniable proof that you are who you say you are.” Saamir believes he has the track record which shows it is possible to forge ahead with finances and career dreams when one puts in the work.

More lessons in overcoming

Saamir explains that people think that the road must be clear before they put in the work but he suggests it does not necessarily work that way. He suggests to aspiring entrepreneurs to put in the hours first in order to see the road clearly to forge ahead.

“The more money you make, the harder you work; the clearer the road will become.”

Another lesson he has learned through his career ups and downs is to always keep one’s axe sharpened. He explains: “The skills you hold will determine how much you are paid. No matter what business you pursue, your ‘luck’ will always run out, and you will be left with just your skills to keep making money.”

He suggests to others to ‘focus on sharpening your axe, and you’ll never go broke.’

Blazing a trail of success into the future

Sammir has earned this phenomenal success all the while travelling the world. His travels have taken him from South America, all over the US and to the Middle East. He says, “I’ve done it all,” and calls himself ‘a young laptop-lifestyle millionaire’.

In recent years, he has gone from strength to strength in his chosen career path and his success in the industry has been unprecedented. For the past couple of years, he has been averaging over $1-million a month in sales and some days, even hits $100K in sales. “Currently we are averaging $2- to 4-million a month with our e-commerce stores, all related to dropshipping.”

Saamir is also committed to helping others build success. Over the past couple of years he has been building schools around the world and is determined to build even more!

He also dreams of crossing the $100-million milestone in e-commerce sales for his brands, and helping his students to cross the $40-million mark in sales.

However unbelievable his story of success sounds, Saamir wants others to know that unbelievable success is possible and that he, Saamir Mithwani, is one hundred percent legit.