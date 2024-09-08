RWA-Driven Blockchain Opens Early Access to Their Governance Token

Tórónet, a leader in blockchain innovation, opens up its governance token with an early access community sale. This marks a significant milestone in Tórónet’s ongoing mission to create a more inclusive and community-driven blockchain ecosystem. With only 100,000 tokens available, this early access period offers an exclusive opportunity for users to secure their ToroG tokens before the token’s public exchange listing.

As a governance token, ToroG is the key to unlocking active participation within the Tórónet ecosystem. ToroG empowers its holders to influence strategic decisions that shape the future of Tórónet directly. From voting on new features to setting operational priorities, ToroG holders will play a crucial role in guiding the platform’s development. Beyond governance, ToroG offers access to exclusive features, premium community perks, and the ability to engage in special events within the Tórónet ecosystem.

By leveraging asset tokenization, Tórónet is transforming how people in the Global South engage with underdeveloped financial markets. Their ecosystem enables the creation of digital assets from virtually any physical or digital resource, empowering millions to achieve improved financial outcomes. With more than 300,000 wallets and more than $32 million in total capital on the platform, Tórónet supports diverse projects in areas such as agriculture, plastic waste reduction, renewable energy, and more.

ToroG represents our commitment to decentralization and community-driven governance.We believe that by empowering our users with the ability to influence decisions, we are building a platform that is more responsive, equitable, and aligned with the needs of its community.

Bolaji Akinboro, co-founder of Tórónet

The early access period for ToroG is exclusive to the first 100,000 tokens sold, offering community members a head start in securing their governance tokens. To participate in early access, click here.

At the heart of Tórónet’s vision is the belief that true innovation comes from collective input. ToroG is designed to decentralize governance, inviting individuals from diverse backgrounds to contribute to a financial system that is more equitable, transparent, and user-focused. By holding ToroG, community members are not just investors—they are decision-makers who will help shape the direction and success of Tórónet.



ToroG will be listed on its first public exchange in the coming months, with others to follow. This listing will provide a broader audience with the opportunity to acquire ToroG and join the governance of the Tórónet community. As Tórónet continues to expand its ecosystem, ToroG holders will remain at the forefront of governance, innovation, and growth, ensuring that the platform evolves in a way that benefits all users.



To secure your ToroG tokens during the early access period, visit https://communitylaunch.toronet.org/ and follow the simple steps to get started. Don’t miss this chance to be part of Tórónet’s next chapter—join us in shaping the future of decentralized finance.

—

Tórónet is redefining the future of finance and technology with its layer-1 gasless blockchain protocol, designed to empower communities, developers, and businesses. Focused on real-world impact, Tórónet goes beyond traditional blockchain use cases, enabling seamless, borderless transactions and democratizing access to financial services. By merging cutting-edge technology with a commitment to economic inclusivity, Tórónet is driving sustainable growth and innovation. Join Tórónet in creating a more equitable and transformative global economy.





