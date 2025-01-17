Rudy Gomez and Miguel Rivera Launch Acquire’d to Revolutionize Real Estate Wholesaling in California

California, January 2025 – Acquire’d, co-founded by Rudy Gomez and Miguel Rivera in March 2024, has quickly established itself as a key player in the real estate wholesaling market. With a focus on connecting buyers, investors, and property sellers through tailored and efficient strategies, the company is redefining how off-market real estate opportunities are identified and secured.

A New Era in Real Estate

Operating in the highly competitive California market, Acquire’d specializes in sourcing off-market properties, negotiating favorable deals, and delivering seamless transactions. By combining advanced tools with a deep understanding of local market trends, the company aims to simplify real estate processes for investors and homebuyers alike.

“Real estate is evolving rapidly, and we wanted to create a platform that offers transparency, efficiency, and personalized solutions,” said Rudy Gomez, CEO and Co-Founder of Acquire’d. “Our goal is to not just meet but exceed the expectations of our clients.”

The company’s innovative approach addresses the challenges many buyers and investors face when navigating the fast-paced real estate market. By focusing on trust and building long-term relationships, Acquire’d real estate has carved out a niche that emphasizes value and client satisfaction.

The Founders Behind the Vision

Both founders bring years of expertise and a passion for the real estate industry to the table.

Rudy Gomez is Real estate entrepreneur, entered the industry at 17, starting as a realtor’s assistant before earning his license and working with top brokerages such as Keller Williams and Berkshire Hathaway. His experience in investment real estate and personal property portfolio development laid the foundation for Acquire’d. As CEO, Gomez is focused on team leadership, client success, and the company’s strategic growth.

Miguel Rivera, Real estate entrepreneur, began his career at 18, assisting clients in building wealth through investment properties. With experience in commercial real estate and 1031 exchanges, Rivera returned to the single-family investment space to co-found Acquire’d. He oversees operations and market expansion, driving the company’s mission to deliver high-value opportunities.

“Our vision is to simplify real estate investment and help clients achieve their financial goals,” Rivera explained. “We’re proud to see the impact our efforts have had on the market and our clients.”

Innovation Meets Market Demand

Acquire’d stands out for its emphasis on sourcing off-market properties, a growing trend in the real estate industry. These properties, not listed on traditional platforms, offer unique opportunities for investors and buyers seeking competitive deals.

By leveraging market expertise and a network of strategic partnerships, the company has successfully delivered results for its clients, demonstrating how a modern, client-centered approach can thrive in a competitive landscape.

A Promising Future

As Acquire’d continues to expand its market presence, its founders remain committed to driving innovation and maintaining client trust. Through a combination of experience, dedication, and strategic foresight, the company is poised to become a leading name in real estate wholesaling in California.

With a mission to create opportunities for buyers, investors, and sellers, Acquire’d is not just navigating the industry, it is shaping its future.