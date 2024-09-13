Rowing Machine vs. Stationary Bike: Which is Better?

When the pandemic hit, the trend of at-home workouts skyrocketed. This trend ignited the demand for products and services among people who desperately wanted to maintain or improve their health while at home. Since then, we haven’t seen this trend slowing down. The two popular choices that stand out among all home fitness equipment are the rowing machine and the stationary bike. Both rowing and cycling are great activities to incorporate into your workout routine. However, which one is better?

There is a lot to learn when it comes to rowing and cycling. This article will dive into some important details and differences between a rowing machine vs. stationary bike. If you are trying to decide between getting an indoor rower or an indoor bike, this guide has got you covered.

Working Principle: Rowing Machines vs. Stationary Bike

Most people choose a stationary bike or rowing machine as their cardio or conditioning tools for their home gym. Both have different working principles. Let’s have a brief look at these principles.

Home Rowing Machine

When it comes to rowing, you know you will be getting a full-body workout. This is because this exercise equipment incorporates 86% of your body muscles[1]. This machine mimics the action of rowing a boat. It works on a water resistance mechanism by using a flywheel connected to footrests and a handle.

As you pull the handle, you engage your full body. From the bottom and legs to the arm, abs, and back, you burn more calories. It is the best way to build strength and endurance.

Stationary Bike

A stationary bike works primarily on lower body muscles. It provides a great cardio workout and doesn’t stress your joints. It works similarly and provides the same benefits as outdoor cycling. You can customize the spending and resistance levels according to your own goals and fitness requirements.

Rowing Machine vs. Stationary Bike: The Difference

Both indoor rowing and cycling are low-impact cardio workouts that combine aerobic and anaerobic elements. Take a look at professional rowers and cyclists, and you’ll observe that both these groups have impressive cardio fitness, high strength levels, and low body fat percentages.

However, when deciding between a rowing machine and a stationary bike, you should choose based on your specific fitness goals. You should also decide depending on what athletic ability you currently have.

If your goal is to define and tone your muscles, both rowing machines and stationary bikes can help you with this. But what muscles do rowing machines work on? The following muscles are involved in rowing machine workouts:

Abdominal muscles, including external obliques, rectus abdominis, internal obliques, and transversus abdominis

Arm muscles, including biceps brachii and triceps brachii

Back shoulder muscles (deltoids)

Back muscles, including rhomboid, trapezoid, and large dorsal muscles

Anterior tibial and Calf muscles

Leg muscles (hamstrings)

Glutes

Thigh muscles (quadriceps and hamstrings)

A rowing workout involves more muscles in your body than a stationary bike workout.

Now, let’s say your goal is to achieve the bodybuilder, buff look by pumping up your muscles. Rowing machine vs. stationary bike. Which one would be best for this? The answer lies in the part of the body you want to bulk up. A rowing machine will help you build muscles of

Back

Arms, and

Shoulders

However, a stationary bike, mostly involving your lower body, will strengthen the following muscles:

Quadriceps

Hamstrings

Calves

If you work with high resistance, you’ll get more strength in your lower body and legs compared to workout sessions at low resistance levels.

Stationary Bike or Rowing Machine? What are Their Weight Loss and Specific Benefits?

In the grand scheme, weight loss isn’t just exercise; it’s also about sleep, eating habits, how you hydrate yourself, and other lifestyle factors. However, exercise boosts your energy and metabolism and helps with essential calorie burn.

(1) Weight Loss

Rowing is not only cardio but also a strength workout. This means it is the ultimate exercise for weight loss and overall strength. Since cycling is a lower-body focus sport, you have to spend more time on it for weight loss.

When you row with proper technique, you can burn an impressive number of calories compared to cycling. Rowing requires you to use many muscles of your body to produce each rowing stroke. This will result in more calories burned compared to cycling, which only uses the lower body.

(2) Impact on Joints

When it comes to impact on our joints, rowing is the ultimate winner. It allows hard-effort workouts without jumping or pounding on the hips, knees, or ankles. Cycling, in general, is also good for joints, but if you want more intensity, you need to change the resistance or stand. It will put stress on your joints.

(3) Learning Curve

Let’s talk about the technique. Rowing machine vs. stationary bike. Which one is easy?

Cycling is incredibly easy to pick up compared to rowing; hence, it is super beginner-friendly. However, there is a learning curve when you start to row. You have to constantly work on your technique and make it better. But once you know how to row, rowing is going to bring your fitness journey to another level.

Rowing Machine Benefits:

Rowing machine workout routines provide a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups.

It helps burn more calories in a shorter time due to its high-intensity nature.

Improves both cardiovascular health and muscular endurance.

Rowing is versatile in terms of different seating rowing exercises and workout routines.

Best for you if you have limited space or you are on a budget.

Stationary Bike Benefits:

Offers a low-impact workout that is gentle on the joints, making it suitable for people with injuries or joint issues.

Focuses on building leg strength and endurance.

Easier to maintain a steady pace for longer workout sessions.

Ideal for improving cardiovascular health without straining the upper body.

Best Foldable Rowing Machine

If you are focused more on burning calories rowing machine style or you want to perform different rowing exercises, the Tousains 3 in 1 Rowing Machine is your solution. Not only is it a foldable rowing machine for home to save you a lot of space, but it also offers multiple workout modes. It is the best affordable rowing machine in the whole market with so many features and benefits.

Here’s why the Tousains 3 in 1 Rowing Machine should be a staple in your home workout space:

Its space-saving design is best for you if you have a small space or want a clutter-free environment.

Since it is built with premium material, it withstands the demands of everyday use.

Its adjustable resistance settings allow you to customize your workout for targeted muscle focus, endurance, or calorie burning.

It offers a whisper-quiet, smooth-gliding experience with its advanced magnetic resistance system.

Conclusion

Rowing machine vs. stationary bike, which one would be best for you? Honestly, the answer lies in your personal preferences. If you’re passionate about cycling, the stationary bike could be your top pick. However, if you’re looking to focus more on upper-body strength, the rowing machine is likely a superior option.

If you are into rowing, the Tousains 3 in 1 Rowing Machine is your go-to choice. Its compact design, seamless performance, and adjustable workout options make it the perfect fitness solution for busy individuals who demand quality. Embrace a healthier, stronger you—start rowing your way to success today!

