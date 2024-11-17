Ross Macdougald Explains How to Treat Your Skin at the Cellular Level

Many people frequently struggle with dull, exhausted-looking skin, even after using a variety of skincare products. Ross Macdougald highlights that you are not the only person who has tried a ton of creams and serums without getting any results that last. Treating your skin’s surface alone instead of concentrating on the condition of the skin cells underneath could be the issue. Fortunately, cellular-level skincare addresses the underlying cause and helps to revitalise your skin from the inside out, giving it a more youthful, vibrant appearance.

How Skin Cells Regenerate

The skin’s constituent cells undergo constant change. New skin cells gradually move toward the epidermis from the deeper layers of the skin. When they reach the outer layer, they die and form a protective barrier. Ross Macdougald emphasises that as we age, this process slows down, but it typically takes about 28 days for young skin.

The Role of Collagen and Elastin

To maintain healthy, smooth skin, the proteins collagen and elastin are essential. Strength is provided by collagen, and skin can stretch and regenerate thanks to elastin. These proteins are produced less frequently as we age, which causes sagging and wrinkles.

What is the Skin Barrier?

Skin cells and natural oils make up the skin barrier, which is the outermost layer of your skin. It serves as a barrier, allowing moisture to enter while keeping out dangerous elements like pollutants and bacteria.

Why is it Important?

Your skin’s equilibrium is preserved by a strong skin barrier, which guards against infections, dryness, and irritation. It guarantees the proper function and hydration of your skin cells, maintaining the health and smoothness of your complexion.

What Happens When It’s Damaged?

When the skin barrier is weakened, it becomes less effective at protecting your skin. This can lead to common issues like redness, irritation, and increased dryness. Over time, environmental factors like sun exposure or harsh products can further damage it, making your skin more vulnerable.

What to Look for in Cellular-Level Skincare Products

When choosing cellular-level skincare products, it’s essential to focus on ingredients that help repair and regenerate skin cells. These ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin to stimulate healing, promote elasticity, and improve texture.

Key Ingredients to Look For:

Phenolic acids: Due to their natural origin and low toxicity, phenolic compounds are a promising tool in eliminating the causes and effects of skin ageing, skin diseases, and skin damage

Amino Acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of collagen and other proteins which improves the skin’s firmness and reduces wrinkles.

Minerals: Minerals, particularly trace minerals, are very involved in the various protective properties of your skin. Trace minerals have been shown to be essential in fighting the damages of excessive sun exposure, wrinkles, and maintaining the moisture in your skin .

Vitamin C: Helps brighten the skin and promotes collagen production, leading to a more youthful appearance.

Omega 3 fatty acids: Alpha linoleic and linoleic acids are essential fatty acids. This means that the body can not produce them thus they must be introduced to the skin. They can serve to regulate the skin’s oil production, improve balanced hydration, subdue breakouts and minimise signs of ageing.

How to Incorporate Cellular-Level Skincare into Your Routine

Incorporating cellular-level skincare into your routine, as recommended by Ross Macdougald, can transform the look and feel of your skin by nourishing it from within. Here’s how to start:

Morning Routine:

Cleanse: Use a gentle cleanser to remove oil and impurities, preparing your skin for better absorption.

Antioxidant Serum: Apply a serum with antioxidants like vitamin C to protect skin cells from environmental damage.

Moisturise: To preserve moisture and fortify the skin barrier, use a hydrating moisturiser.

SPF: Finish with sunscreen to protect skin cells from harmful UV rays.

Night Routine:

Cleanse Again: Wash away makeup and daily buildup to let your skin “breathe.”

Phenolic & Amino Acids Serum: Apply a phenolic or amino acid serum to boost cell turnover and support collagen production.

Moisturise Deeply: Use a nourishing serum or oil to help repair skin cells overnight.

Supporting Your Skin from the Inside Out

Healthy skin isn’t just about what you apply on the outside—it’s also influenced by what you consume and how you care for your body. Proper nutrition, hydration, and a balanced lifestyle play a major role in keeping your skin radiant and resilient.

Hydrate Regularly: Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated, plump, and helps flush out toxins.

Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Fruits and vegetables like berries, spinach, and tomatoes contain antioxidants that protect your skin cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Found in fish, chia seeds, and walnuts, omega-3s support skin elasticity and reduce inflammation, giving your skin a smoother look.

Sources of Vitamin C: Vitamin C, which increases the production of collagen for firmer skin, is abundant in citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli.

Limit Processed Foods: Excess sugar and refined carbs can trigger inflammation and lead to premature ageing signs.

The Role of Sun Protection in Cellular Skin Health

One of the main dangers to your skin cells is exposure to the sun. Sunlight’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can go through the skin and harm skin cells at the cellular level, causing premature ageing and other skin problems. As a result of this damage, wrinkles, age spots, and even a higher risk of skin cancer develop over time. Ross Macdougald emphasises the importance of protecting your skin from UV damage by incorporating effective sun protection into your skincare routine.

Here’s why sun protection is essential for cellular skin health:

UV Rays Damage DNA: Prolonged exposure can lead to mutations in skin cell DNA, increasing the risk of skin cancer.

Collagen Breakdown: UV rays break down collagen and elastin, leading to sagging and wrinkles.

Accelerated Aging: Sun exposure speeds up the ageing process by damaging skin cells, making your skin look older than it is.

End of the Line

Achieving healthy skin starts at the cellular level. By understanding how your skin cells function and how to support them, you can make better choices for long-term skin health. Cellular-level skincare, combined with proper sun protection, a balanced diet, and the right products, helps promote skin regeneration, reduce ageing signs, and protect against damage. Ross Macdougald highlights the importance of prioritising your skin’s health by adopting a skincare routine that focuses on nourishing your skin from within, so you can enjoy a glowing, youthful complexion for years to come.