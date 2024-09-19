Rollblock Hits $3.5 Raised, Toncoin USDT Issuance Tops $1 Billion, Could Solana Price Be Set For a 40% Correction?

Interesting things are happening in the cryptosphere. USDT issuance on the TON network surpassed $1 billion, while Solana’s price threatens to dive straight to earth with a 40% correction.

But it’s not all doom and gloom: the Rollblock (RBLK) crypto presale just surpassed $3.5 million in liquidity amidst bold analysts’ predictions. This Ethereum iGaming protocol is tipped to grow by leaps and bounds, returning a big-time 880% yield in presale.

USDT issued on TON surpasses $1 billion for the first time

By Aug. 31, the value of USDT issued on the TON network was below $800 million. That jumped to $1.03 billion on Sept. 15 when Tether issued an additional $230 million USDT on TON, raising the network’s liquidity by 28%.

The surge in liquidity indicates a growing interest in the TON network. The fresh USDT influx could boost the TON price as user activity and engagement intensify on the TON network.

TON’s price is yet to respond to the $1 billion USDT issuance

TON’s price had been tumbling for three weeks, erasing all its August gains before finding support at $4.44 on Sept. 6. A slight rebound and correction placed TON in the $5.5 zone by Sept. 17, leaving holders coping with a 15% monthly loss.

TON needs to smash weekly resistance in the $6 region to scale new heights. Otherwise, it could tumble further to revisit the $4 zone.

Solana price (SOL) could collapse by 40%

Solana’s price has traded sideways in the $110-$193 region for months. After hitting $110 on Aug. 5, SOL recovered to face rejection two times in the $160 zone soon after.

Bears pushed SOL down to the $120 zone, an important weekly support where Solana’s price bounced off several times in the past. Bulls tried to push up but lost steam at $139, sending SOL down to hover in the $132 region.

In the past months, SOL has crumbled over 6%. If the $120 support level is lost, Solana’s price could tumble 40% to revisit monthly support in the $80 region.

The Rollblock (RBLK) presale surpasses $3.5 million

This iGaming platform is turning the online iGaming industry on its head with an AI-driven iGaming protocol. The Rollblock state-of-the-art crypto iGaming is packed with hundreds of games and has drawn significant attention from Gen-Z betters with its KYC-free onboarding process.

However, it’s the protocol’s investment thesis that has sparked the speculative digital gold rush. Token holders are entitled to a weekly dividend, and up to 30% APY in staking rewards for providing liquidity in the crypto iGaming.

Weekly token burns diminish the RBLK token supply, boosting its value and price to generate extra gains on token holdings.

But Rollblock’s upside potential is even more alluring. At the center of the $540 iGaming empire, RBLK is poised to easily rise into a multibillion-dollar crypto asset, lifting the token price to astronomical heights!

Analysts forecast staggering 100x returns as prospective investors flock to secure RBLK at the $0.026 price floor. Early investors are already 160% in the money, and the Rollblock ICO has already raised over $3.5 million!

Discover the exciting opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/